Board approves Hayes gym roof replacement

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education approved renovations at Hayes High School and several staff resignations at its regular meeting Monday, which was held prior to a joint meeting with Delaware City Council.

During the regular meeting, the board approved a $399,830.50 contract with Tremco/Weatherproofing Technologies, Inc. to replace the roof of the auxiliary gym at Hayes.

Director of Facilities and Transportation Jason Sherman said the roof currently leaks when it rains, and the school has been using buckets inside the gym to prevent water damage.

Sherman added the new roof will replace the gravel roof and will be much more energy efficient and better insulated. The funds for the replacement roof came from the 2019 bond issue.

The board also approved a $423,379.68 contract with Regal Plumbing and Heating for HVAC improvements at the high school. Sherman said these improvements will go hand-in-hand with the new chillers that will be installed at the school this year. He added the auxiliary gym will now have air conditioning as the result of the improvement. Funds for this project also came from the 2019 bond issue.

The board then approved the following retirements: Melody Detterman, a literacy coach at Woodward Elementary School; Kimberly Ballinger, an administrative assistant at Dempsey Middle School; and Kathie Burkman, an administrative assistant at Willis Education Center.

The board also accepted the resignations of Amy Doup, a school nurse at Conger; Angela Majka, a cook/cashier at Willis; and Mariah Swisher, an educational assistant at Dempsey.

Additionally, the board voted to continue its relationship with the Educational Service Center Council of Governments (ESC-COG) and appointed Jerry Stewart, director of human resources for the district, to act as Delaware City Schools’ representative.

The ESC provides a variety of services and support to 30 districts in central Ohio, including training and substitute teachers.

The board will meet next at 6 p.m. March 2 in the board room at Willis Education Center.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/02/web1_Delaware-City-Schools-logo-2.jpg Hayes High School Principal Ric Stranges said supports like this one hanging from the auxiliary gym roof are remnants of the old gymnastics program at Hayes and haven’t been used in more than two decades. Strange said the new roof will remove the obsolete and unnecessary items from the ceiling and will make the gym more usable. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/02/web1_DSC_0354.jpg Hayes High School Principal Ric Stranges said supports like this one hanging from the auxiliary gym roof are remnants of the old gymnastics program at Hayes and haven’t been used in more than two decades. Strange said the new roof will remove the obsolete and unnecessary items from the ceiling and will make the gym more usable. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette The Delaware City Schools Board of Education voted Monday to approve a $399,830.50 contract with Tremco/Weatherproofing Technologies, Inc. to replace the roof of the auxiliary gym at Hayes High School. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/02/web1_DSC_0353.jpg The Delaware City Schools Board of Education voted Monday to approve a $399,830.50 contract with Tremco/Weatherproofing Technologies, Inc. to replace the roof of the auxiliary gym at Hayes High School. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

By Glenn Battishill

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

