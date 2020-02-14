Concert to feature orchestral highlights

When Music Director Jaime Morales-Matos and the musicians of the Central Ohio Symphony take the stage Sunday, March 1, at 3 p.m. in Gray Chapel on the Ohio Wesleyan University campus in Delaware, they will present a diverse and lavish program ranging from Mozart to William Grant Still, a prominent 20th century African-American composer, and two traditional audience favorites.

Violinist Simon Gallo and violist Randolph Kelly will be the guest artists in Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante, considered Mozart’s most successful crossover work between a symphony and a concerto. Gallo is a rising violinist who just recorded his first solo CD, and Kelly is a world-renowned violist and principal for the Pittsburgh Symphony.

“We are excited to have them join us,” said Executive Director Warren W. Hyer.

The orchestra will play “Festive Overture,” by William Grant Still, an African-American composer and conductor with Ohio connections, often referred to as the “Dean of African-American composers.”

Hyer reflected on the importance of bringing Still’s works to the orchestra’s repertoire for the first time.

“Our orchestra is expanding the spectrum of great composers we have often not played before or have overlooked,” he said.

Also on the concert are Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Capriccio Espagnol” and Ottorino Respighi’s “Roman Festivals.”

“Capriccio Espagnol” is popular in the symphonic world everywhere and will add a hint of Spanish music to the concert,” said Hyer. “’Roman Festivals’ is the last of Respighi’s Roman trilogy and is a massive, demanding work musically depicting celebrations and events in Rome through the ages.”

“This will be a concert of exciting orchestra highlights and variety the audience will enjoy,” Hyer added.

Tickets for this concert may be purchased online at www.centralohiosymphony.org, the Symphony Source office, 24 E. Winter St. in downtown Delaware, or at the box office the afternoon of the concert.

