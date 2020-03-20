H4H serving soup on St. Paddy’s Day

Habitat for Humanity of Delaware & Union Counties will host its 18th annual Soups for Shelter fundraiser from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the St. Mary School Beitel Commons, 66 E. William St., Delaware.

According to a press release issued by Habitat for Humanity, 100% of the funds raised from the event will go toward the construction of the nonprofit’s 67th home build in Delaware County. The home is currently under construction on Chamberlain Street in Delaware.

Officials state that in past years, the fundraiser has brought in as much as $18,000. Organizers are hoping to top that total this year.

“Soups for Shelter is one of our most highly-anticipated events,” said Todd Miller, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Delaware & Union Counties. “Hundreds of people from the community come to enjoy soups from their favorite local restaurants, and all proceeds will help us build Habitat homes this year.”

This year, in particular, the nonprofit is hoping for a large turnout at the annual fundraiser as more families than ever before are seeking help to find a place they can call home.

“We currently have seven families in our homeownership program, more than we’ve ever had at one time,” Miller said. “We hope to build five homes this year, and it will take even more support from donors and volunteers to make that happen.”

As for the fundraiser itself, for a donation of $15 (children 10 years of age and younger eat for free), attendees will get to select a handmade ceramic bowl to take home with them. The bowls were made by area artists, schools and colleges.

In addition to the ceramic bowl, guests will be treated to bowls of soup and desserts donated by local restaurants. Bread and drinks will also be provided.

For those unable to dine inside the commons, there will be a “Soups-to-Go” window where carryout orders will be available for $8.

Once attendees are done eating, they are invited to take part in a 50/50 raffle or silent auction featuring items donated by local businesses. Featured handcrafted bowls will also be raffled off.

Pictured with some of the bowls that will be available on Tuesday, March 17, during Habitat for Humanity of Delaware & Union Counties’ 18th annual Soups for Shelter event are members of the Soups for Shelter Committee. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/03/web1_Bowls.jpg Pictured with some of the bowls that will be available on Tuesday, March 17, during Habitat for Humanity of Delaware & Union Counties’ 18th annual Soups for Shelter event are members of the Soups for Shelter Committee. Courtesy photo | Habitat for Humanity

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

