County nearing 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases

The number of people in Delaware County confirmed to have COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus, rose by two individuals over the past day to 48, the Delaware General Health District announced Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, 39 cases had been reported. The county has recorded at least one new case of the outbreak daily since March 18. The county’s population is 205,559.

Currently, eight people from Delaware County are hospitalized. The DGHD reports the age of those who have tested positive ranges from 1 to 89, with a median age of 47. The cases are split evenly among females and males.

There is one local death from the novel coronavirus: A 60-year-old Delaware County woman passed away March 29 in the intensive care unit at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

The DGHD website states there were 998,047 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide as of 3 p.m. Thursday, with 208,630 recoveries and 51,335 deaths. The United States has the most confirmed cases with 234,462, followed by Italy with 115,242, Spain with 110,238, Germany with 84,264, and the country of origin, China, with 82,432. The U.S. has 8,849 recoveries. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 4,513 deaths in the U.S. from the coronavirus, up from 3,603 on Wednesday.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 2,902 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state as of 2 p.m. Thursday, up from 2,547 the day before. The number of hospitalizations due to the virus rose over a hundred to 802, with 260 of them ICU admissions. Eighty-one people in Ohio have died from COVID-19.

According to the ODH, the cases are 51% females and 49% males; the age of the cases range from under a year old to 99 years old, with a median age of 53.

The ODH said the most cases continue to be in Cuyahoga County (663), followed by Franklin (441), Lucas (206), Mahoning (192), Hamilton (178), Summit (155), Lorain (90), Medina (68), Stark (67), Trumbull (63), Miami (62), Lake (62) and Portage (59).

For more information on the coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

