Boruchowitz promoted to sergeant in Powell

POWELL — Sgt. Ben Boruchowitz was sworn in as the city’s new police sergeant Monday morning.

Boruchowitz was hired by the Powell Police Department as a patrol officer in May of 2004 and has spent the last 16 years in that role.

During his career as a patrol officer, Boruchowitz has taken on numerous leadership roles and assignments. He is a field-training officer and is actively involved with the training of new recruits. Boruchowitz is a member of the agency’s accreditation team and is responsible for ensuring policies are in compliance with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement (CALEA) standards.

Boruchowitz was recognized for his efforts with the accreditation process in 2017 when he received the agency’s Meritorious Service Award. He is also fluent in Spanish and provides regular language assistance to both local and federal law enforcement partners.

Boruchowitz also acts as the agency’s intelligence liaison officer with the Department of Homeland Security. He has also been active member of the Ohio Crime Prevention Association and is certified as a crime prevention officer. Boruchowitz has also been certified by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy as a master evidence technician and master criminal investigator.

As a patrol sergeant, Boruchowitz will continue to act as a leader within the police department. He looks forward to being a mentor to younger officers and working to continually find better ways to serve the residents of Powell through active community policing efforts.

Submitted by the City of Powell.

