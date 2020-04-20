Delaware County’s COVID-19 cases rise slightly to 106

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Delaware is now at 106 as of 1:30 p.m. Monday, up from 92 at this time a week ago.

On the bright side, there was no change in the number of confirmed cases from Sunday, and Saturday’s tally of 103 was the same number from Friday. Confirmed cases means a positive, lab-tested result.

The Delaware General Health District’s daily report states there are also 28 probable cases of the novel coronavirus in the county. Probable means a health care provider and/or the DGHD has determined a person exhibits symptoms of COVID-19.

The number of people who have recovered is up to 94, up from 82 on Friday. To be considered recovered, a person has been symptom-free for a week and fever-free for three days if self-quarantined, or two weeks symptom-free and fever-free three days if hospitalized.

There have been three deaths attributed to the coronavirus, with a death listed April 15, but no further details were given. The two previous deaths were a 90-year-old man on April 7, and a 60-year-old woman on March 29.

There are seven people currently hospitalized in the county for COVID-19, the DGHD states. Ages for confirmed cases range from 1 to 90, with a median age of 48. The cases are slightly more male (52%) than female (48%).

A map issued April 17 by the DGHD indicates the most cases are in Orange Township (21-50). The city of Delaware, Genoa and Liberty townships are in the next tier (11-20). Powell, Concord Township and Sunbury are on a lower tier (6-10). A small number of cases have been reported in Harlem, Berkshire, Berlin, and Delaware townships (1-5). To date, no cases have been reported in Galena or Thompson, Radnor, Scioto, Marlboro, Troy, Oxford, Brown, Kingston, Porter or Trenton townships.

Cases of the global pandemic have been reported in the county since March 18. Delaware County has a population of 205,559, or 74,243 households.

There are now 2.4 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide and 167,369 deaths. The Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard on the DGHD’s website shows the United States has 761,991 confirmed cases, more than the next four highest countries (Spain, Italy, France, Germany) combined. Four other nations are now listing more than 80,000 cases: The United Kingdom, Turkey (new), the country of origin China, and Iran (new).

More than 3.8 million people in the United States have been tested to date. The U.S. has an estimated 333 million people. Of the states, Ohio has the 13th-most number of tests administered, with 86,989 people tested. That is up more than 15,000 since Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 39,083 deaths in the U.S. to date from COVID-19, up from 27,012 deaths on Thursday, April 16.

According to the CDC, states reporting more than 10,000 cases are California, Connecticut, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington. The novel coronavirus has been reported in all 50 states and in five U.S. jurisdictions.

The state of Ohio is now reporting 12,516 confirmed cases, up from 8,858 cases Friday. There are 403 probable cases for a total of 12,919 cases. There were 2,653 hospitalizations, 798 ICU admissions, 491 confirmed deaths, and 18 probable deaths due to COVID-19 for a total of 509 deaths. The ages range from one to 106, with a median age of 51 and 60% males to 40% females, the Ohio Department of Health said.

The ODH’s coronavirus website lists confirmed cases by county. Next-door Marion County has the most cases in Ohio, due to an outbreak at the Marion Correctional Institute. On Monday, counties with more than 100 cases were as follows: Marion (2,073), Cuyahoga (1,577), Franklin (1,510), Pickaway (1,246), Lucas (823), Hamilton (735), Mahoning (604), Summit (370), Lorain (303), Trumbull (249), Stark (237), Montgomery (235), Columbiana (182), Butler and Portage (180 each), Medina (139), Lake (135), Miami (131), Warren (116), Geauga (105) and Licking (100).

Delaware’s other neighboring counties are reporting 23 cases in Morrow, and 13 each in Knox and Union. Vinton in the southeast remains the only one of Ohio’s 88 counties that has not reported a single case of COVID-19.

The ODH lists Delaware as having 122 cases, 19 hospitalizations, and three deaths as of 2:15 p.m. Monday. According to the DGHD’s Facebook page, these discrepancies between the two agencies are based on boundaries. A person who tests positive for COVID-19 who resides in the Columbus, Dublin, Washington Township or Westerville portions of Delaware County would be handled either by Columbus or Franklin County’s Public Health department.

For more information on the coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

