COVID-19 cases confirmed in county top 120

The Delaware General Health District is reporting that there are 121 people in Delaware County who are confirmed to have the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

That number is up from the 110 people who were confirmed to have COVD-19 on April 23. Confirmed means there has been a positive, lab-tested result. Probable cases have risen to 31 people, the same number as reported Friday. Probable means a health care provider and/or the DGHD has determined a person exhibits symptoms of COVID-19.

There are now 109 people in the county who have recovered from the global pandemic as of 1:30 p.m. Monday. The century mark of recoveries was reached last week. To be considered recovered, a person has been symptom-free for a week and fever-free for three days if self-quarantined, or two weeks symptom-free and fever-free three days if hospitalized.

The ages of those in the county who have been confirmed to have the coronavirus range from 1 to 90; with a median age of 47. Slightly more males than females have been confirmed, 52% to 48%.

The DGHD statistics also state that seven people are currently hospitalized. There have been three deaths in the county, announced March 29, April 7 and April 15. Cases of the global pandemic have been reported in the county since March 18. Delaware County has a population of 205,559 (74,243 households).

More than 3 million people around the world are confirmed to have COVID-19, according to the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard on the DGHD’s website. On April 24, that number was more than 2.7 million people. The number of deaths total 208,131 people.

The number of people confirmed to have the coronavirus is nearly a million in the United States, with 972,969 cases as of April 27. That is more than the next five highest nations (Spain, Italy, France, Germany and now the United Kingdom) combined.

Other countries listing more than 80,000 people confirmed to have COVID-19 are Turkey, Iran, Russia (new), and the country of origin, China.

The website Worldometer is saying that 1.1 million cases of the pandemic have had an outcome. Worldometer states that 915,741 people have recovered from the coronavirus, or 81% of those infected. There have have been 210,204 deaths, or 19% of the cases. It states of the 1.9 million currently infected patients, 97% are in mild condition and 3% are in serious or critical condition.

More than 5.4 million tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in the US, up a million from last Friday. The U.S. has an estimated 333 million people. A surge of testing in Georgia has dropped Ohio to the state with the 14th-most tests, now at 115,783 administered. That’s up from 86,989 a week ago. Ohio has an estimated population of 11.75 million.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, whose site is not as current as the Johns Hopkins site, listed 52,459 total deaths in the United States from COVID-19 as of April 25.

“CDC does not know the exact number of COVID-19 illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths for a variety of reasons,” the CDC website states. “COVID-19 can cause mild illness, symptoms might not appear immediately, there are delays in reporting and testing, not everyone who is infected gets tested or seeks medical care, and there may be differences in how states and territories confirm numbers in their jurisdictions.”

According to the CDC, states reporting more than 10,000 cases continue to be California, Connecticut, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington. The novel coronavirus has been reported in all 50 states and in five U.S. jurisdictions.

On a positive note, multiple sources report there are more than 100,000 people who have recovered from COVID-19 in the U.S.

The Ohio Department of Health said there were 15,699 people confirmed to have the coronavirus as of 2 p.m. Monday. That compares to 14,581 on April 24. There were 626 people who are considered probable to have COVID-19, making for a total of 16,235 total cases.

Hospitalizations have risen to 3,232 people, with 978 ICU admissions.

There are 712 people who have died from COVID-19, and 41 probable deaths, for 753 total. ODH data shows the age range of those confirmed to have been infected is 1 to 106 with a median age of 51. Men account for 57% of the confirmed cases.

The ODH coronavirus dashboard lists confirmed cases by county. Counties with more than a thousand people ill from COVID-19 are Marion (2,188 people), Franklin (2,005), Cuyahoga (1,938), Pickaway (1,698), Lucas (1,130) and Hamilton (1,048).

In comparison, other neighboring counties have 110 people suffering from COVID-19 with 23 hospitalizations and five deaths in Licking County, 34 people confirmed with four hospitalizations and one death in Morrow County, 18 people with two hospitalizations in Union County, and 15 people with five hospitalizations and one death in Knox County.

The ODH is currently listing Delaware County as having 143 people confirmed to have the coronavirus, with 19 hospitalizations and three deaths. According to the DGHD’s Facebook page, these discrepancies between the two agencies are based on boundaries. A person who tests positive for COVID-19 who resides in the Columbus, Dublin, Washington Township or Westerville portions of Delaware County would be handled either by Columbus or Franklin County’s Public Health Department.

For more information on the coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

