Powell, Liberty Twp. to hold porch parade

The need for hope and encouragement in the community is greater than ever as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to alter everyone’s lives. Beginning Friday, May 1, the city of Powell and Liberty Township hopes to provide just that during a planned porch parade.

The Liberty Township Fire Department, Powell Police Department, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, and Olentangy Local School District will participate in the parade, which will run through various parts of the community over the span of three days this weekend. The parade will feature police cruisers, a fire truck, ambulance and school bus.

“It has been a challenging time for our country,” said Liberty Township Fire Chief Thomas O’Brien in a press release. “We have been in this fight against COVID-19 together for weeks. We felt this parade would be a great time for the community to support and honor those on the frontlines of this virus – those that have been working every day to keep our community healthy and safe.”

Delaware County Sheriff Russell Martin said, “Amid this international pandemic, there are many local heroes. Many of these heroes often go unnoticed, such as the everyday citizens who practice social distancing, the church volunteers, scout troops who are making cloth face masks, the families who juggle working at home with schooling their children, and so many more. The brightly flashing lights of this parade are one way we can salute all local heroes whom we are proud to serve.”

On Friday, from noon to 2 p.m., the parade will run through neighborhoods south of Powell Road, beginning at Target on Sawmill Parkway. The parade will then roll through neighborhoods between Powell Road and Home Road on Saturday, May 2, from 3-5 p.m., beginning at Adventure Park. The parade will finish its tour on Sunday with the neighborhoods north of Home Road from 3-5 p.m., beginning at the Liberty Township fire station on North Liberty Road.

The press release encourages residents to wave American flags inside or outside of their homes, as well as to decorate their sidewalks or driveways with chalk, all while continuing to practice safe social distancing, of course.

“Our community has been supportive along the way,” said Powell Police Chief Stephen Hrytzik. “Families have been doing their part by staying at home, and our goal is that this event spurs encouragement and hope.”

“Olentangy Schools is proud of our partnership with all seven of the townships we serve,” said Superintendent Mark Raiff. “We are pleased to join the Liberty Township Fire Department, Powell Police Department and Delaware County Sheriff’s Office in their porch parade. Our teachers, staff, and students miss each other greatly. We hope to bring joy and smiles to students and parents’ faces alike by participating in this positive event.”

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/04/web1_Powell-stacked-1.jpg https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/04/web1_Liberty-Twp..jpg

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.