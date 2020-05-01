Help available for older adults

SourcePoint has available resources and support for Delaware County residents ages 55 and older throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

SourcePoint is available to assist older adults who may not have access to food and other vital in-home care services as they self-isolate due to Ohio’s current stay-at-home order. Older adults and/or their families are encouraged to call SourcePoint at 740-363-6677 for assistance, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Information and referral specialists will screen calls and link older adults with the appropriate resources.

In addition to in-home care, SourcePoint provides other resources for older adults and family caregivers to stay connected and healthy, including:

• Friendly Call at 740-936-3702 is available for older adults who are looking for friendly conversation and social connection, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (These calls are not intended to be a space to provide counseling, in-home services management, or health information.)

• Online enrichment-center programs, featuring fitness, arts, and education, at MySourcePoint.org/onlineprograms.

• Phone and video conference support groups for family caregivers twice a week, as well as a private Facebook forum available 24/7. Contact Jessica Adams, caregiver program coordinator, at 740-203-2399 or jadams@MySourcePoint.org for more information.

• Online Medicare education at MySourcePoint.org/online-insurance-education. Phone appointments are available for those individuals who have previously completed an in-person New to Medicare class or all three digital presentations.

SourcePoint is Delaware County’s most comprehensive aging services provider. The nonprofit organization provides in-home care services, including Meals on Wheels, emergency response systems, personal care, and more, as well as community programs that promote health and wellness after 55.

Funding for the nonprofit comes from a variety of sources, including the local property tax levy, corporate and private donations, and grants. The nonprofit organization relies on donations to bolster its funding and support the rapid growth of the older population and its needs. Donations are welcome at MySourcePoint.org/give.

