Confirmed COVID-19 cases in county now stands at 133

The number of people in Delaware County who have tested positive for COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus, now stands at 133 as of Friday afternoon, according to the Delaware General Health District.

The number of confirmed cases was 131 on Thursday, 126 on Wednesday, and 124 on Tuesday. Confirmed means there has been a positive, lab-tested result. The ages of those in the county who have been confirmed to have the new coronavirus range from 1 to 90, with a median age of 50. Slightly more males than females have been confirmed, 52% to 48%.

There are also 37 probable cases of people with the infectious disease. Probable means a health care provider and/or the DGHD has determined a person exhibits symptoms of COVID-19.

Thankfully, 118 people in the county have recovered from the global pandemic. To be considered recovered, a person has been symptom-free for a week and fever-free for three days if self-quarantined, or two weeks symptom-free and fever-free three days if hospitalized.

The DGHD statistics also state that seven people are currently hospitalized. There have been three deaths in the county, announced March 29, April 7 and April 15. Cases of the global pandemic have been reported in the county since March 18. Delaware County has a population of 205,559 (74,243 households).

Worldwide, there are more than 3.2 million people who are confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus, including more than a million in the United States. The U.S. has an estimated 333 million people. There are 19 states reporting more than 10,000 confirmed cases.

The website Worldometer reports there are now more than a million people around the world who have recovered, or 82% of cases with an outcome. The world population is 7.7 billion.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website states that as of April 30, 60,057 people in the United States had died from COVID-19. There have been 233,998 deaths globally due to COVID-19.

The Ohio Department of Health states there are 18,743 people who have tested positive for the new coronavirus. The death toll in the state is 1,002 people. Ohio has an estimated population of 11.75 million.

The ODH coronavirus dashboard lists confirmed cases by county. Franklin County, with a total of 2,589 confirmed cases, has overtaken Marion County as the county with the most cases. Cuyahoga County also has more than 2,000 cases.

For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

