Del-Aware Water Rebate Program underway

Are you aware of your impact on local water quality and quantity? Del-Co Water and Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District (Delaware SWCD) have teamed up to launch a pilot water conservation rebate program, which runs from May 1 to Oct. 1 as long as funds are available. The goal of the program is to introduce Delaware County residents to valuable water conservation practices, and make those practices easy for everyone to do. Receive up to $50 for participating!

Have you ever wanted to try using a rain barrel, a hose faucet timer, or soil moisture sensor? Well now is your chance, as those are the eligible items for which you can receive reimbursement. You may choose the water conservation device that best suits your needs. You will receive a rebate to cover the entire cost of your item, up to $50. We are hoping that the $50 is incentive to participate and do your part to conserve water!

Here’s how it works:

1. Pass our online conservation quiz or attend an in-person conservation workshop hosted by Delaware SWCD (check our website for cancellations due to COVID-19).

2. After passing the quiz or attending a workshop, fill out the form on our website with your information.

3. After we receive your completed form, we will send you a voucher for your rebate.

4. Once you receive your voucher, purchase the item of your choice.

5. Upload or send in a copy of your receipt and a copy of your voucher.

6. You will receive a confirmation email that your rebate has been accepted and is being processed.

7. Once your rebate is processed, it may take a few weeks to get to you. You will receive a check from Delaware SWCD for the amount of your item, up to $50 (tax and shipping costs will not be reimbursed).

If you think you might like to participate in this program, please be aware of the key requirements:

• You must be a Del-Co Water customer who lives in Delaware County.

• You must pass the online conservation quiz or attend an in-person workshop.

• Limit one item per household per calendar year.

• Do-it-yourself (DIY) projects cannot be reimbursed.

• Item must be purchased in 2020.

Please also keep in mind that this is a pilot program that we will be testing during 2020-2021. Your rebate is subject to the availability of funds. In addition, if you have a homeowners association (HOA), please review its rules before purchasing an item.

Saving water is in the best interest of you, your yard, our streams, soils, and ecosystems. By conserving water, you can help reduce erosion of soils and streambanks, keep polluted runoff out of our streams, and save money.

Learn more at our website: soilandwater.co.delaware.oh.us/del-aware-water-rebate-program/ and email ewolfe@co.delaware.oh.us if you have any questions.

We look forward to having your help in testing out this program.

By Erin Wolfe Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District

Erin Wolfe is outreach coordinator of the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District. She can be reached at ewolfe@co.delaware.oh.us.

