Donahue appointed to OWU’s senior leadership team

Ohio Wesleyan University has appointed Maura Donahue, Ph.D., as its vice president for finance and administration and treasurer. Donahue currently is the associate dean for finance and administration at the University of Dayton’s College of Arts and Sciences. She will join Ohio Wesleyan on June 1.

“I’m excited to welcome Maura Donahue to our campus,” said Barbara MacLeod, CFA, a search committee member and OWU professor of economics and business. “Maura brings an interesting perspective with the combination of her academic background and financial expertise. She is a thoughtful and ethical leader devoted to academic excellence. I look forward to seeing her contributions to Ohio Wesleyan.”

At the University of Dayton, Donahue acts as the chief financial and business operations officer for the College of Arts and Sciences, with responsibilities that include overseeing a $59 million annual budget in support of 42 academic departments, programs, centers, and institutes. This work entails aligning the university’s financial and operational practices, administrative functions, and staffing with its strategic goals. Located in Dayton, Ohio, UD’s College of Arts and Sciences enrolls more than 3,600 students annually in undergraduate and graduate programs.

Donahue has worked at the University of Dayton for nearly 22 years. Before being promoted to her current position in 2018, she spent six years as the director of budget and operations for the College of Arts and Sciences. Prior to that, she served in roles including academic program director for UD’s Program for Christian Leadership and lecturer in both economics and finance and in religious studies.

At Ohio Wesleyan, Donahue will oversee the Division of Finance and Administration, which serves the campus through the management of university finances and purchasing, maintenance of facilities and campus grounds, oversight of construction projects, and support for the needs of university employees.

Donahue will report to Ohio Wesleyan President Rock Jones, Ph.D., who said she is well prepared for her new role.

“Maura Donahue has demonstrated the breadth and depth of skill needed to oversee Ohio Wesleyan’s Division of Finance and Administration in a universally challenging time for higher education,” Jones said. “She excels in pursuing opportunities to streamline processes to reduce effort and control expenses. She also has a proven ability to manage multiple deliverables and operate under tight deadlines. Her warm and thoughtful demeanor, along with her commitment to the values of liberal education and her interest in building relationships across campus through community and interaction, will serve her especially well at Ohio Wesleyan. Maura will be a welcome addition to the university’s senior leadership team.”

Search committee chair Stefanie Niles, Ed.D., Ohio Wesleyan’s vice president for enrollment and communications, agreed that Donahue brings a wealth of experience and strong record of accomplishment to the university.

“The search committee was quite impressed with Maura’s skillset, and everyone looks forward to the positive contributions we know she will make at Ohio Wesleyan,” Niles said. “We were especially impressed by her experience in completing the in-depth financial planning needed to monetize strategic plans to bring vision to reality. This includes creating multiyear budgets with detailed cash-flow analyses.”

Donahue holds both a doctorate in finance and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the University of Cincinnati. She also holds both a Bachelor of Science degree in finance and a Master of Arts degree in theological studies from the University of Dayton,

Donahue said she looks forward to her new role, including becoming part of the Ohio Wesleyan community and helping the university to achieve its strategic goals.

“OWU has an impressive and distinctive history, and I am honored and humbled by the invitation to be a part of shaping its future,” she said. “I am delighted to be joining the vibrant and welcoming OWU community, and I am looking forward to working with President Jones, the dedicated faculty and staff, and the loyal and committed Board of Trustees in support of furthering OWU’s mission.”

