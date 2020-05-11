Over 50 active cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County

The Delaware General Health District reports that as of 1:30 p.m. Monday, there were 53 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Delaware County, compared to 42 active cases at the same time Friday. Active means confirmed and probable cases.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, there have been a total of 221 cases reported by the DGHD. Of these cases, 171 are confirmed and 50 are probable. Confirmed means there has been a positive, lab-tested result. Probable means a health care provider and/or the DGHD has determined a person exhibits symptoms of COVID-19.

In comparison, there were 197 total cases Friday.

Fortunately, there are 165 people who have recovered from the infectious disease. To be considered recovered, a person has been symptom-free for a week and fever-free for three days if self-quarantined, or two weeks symptom-free and fever-free three days if hospitalized.

The DGHD reports there are 585 people who have completed monitoring (are out of isolation/quarantine) and 167 people currently being monitored (are in isolation or quarantine). There have been 37 people hospitalized, with seven of them still in the hospital. Three people in Delaware County have died from the novel coronavirus since cases began being counted on March 18. The deaths were reported on March 29, April 7 and April 15.

The ages of those in the county who have been confirmed to have the new coronavirus range from 1 to 90, with a median age of 50. Slightly more males than females have been confirmed, 53% to 47%. For reference, Delaware County has a population of 205,559 or 74,243 households.

The Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Dashboard states that as of 2 p.m. Monday, there were more than 4.1 million infections worldwide from the novel coronavirus, up from 3.9 million on Friday. Nearly one-third — more than 1.3 million confirmed cases — are in the United States, more than the six next nations (Spain, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, France and Germany) combined. Also reporting more than 80,000 cases are Brazil, Turkey, Iran and the nation of origin, China. The world population is 7.7 billion.

Globally, there are 284,124 confirmed deaths, again led by the U.S. with 79,825. The total was 76,368 on Friday. The U.S. has an estimated 333 million people. Nearly 9 million people have been tested in the U.S., and Ohio has given the 14th-most tests with 204,862.

The website Worldometer said more than 1.5 million people have recovered, up from 1.3 million on Friday. There are 2.4 million currently infected patients, with only 2% in serious or critical condition. Of the 1.8 million cases with an outcome, 84% have recovered or were discharged.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website states there are 24 states reporting more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19, including Ohio. That’s up from 22 states on Friday.

The Ohio Department of Health stated Monday that since the pandemic began, there have been 24,777 cases in Ohio, with 1,357 deaths and 4,413 hospitalizations. Friday’s totals were 23,016 cases, 1,306 deaths and 4,218 people hospitalized.

The median age of those infected is 51, ages range from 1 to 106 years old, and 55% of the cases are males. Ohio has an estimated population of 11.75 million.

Franklin County has the highest number of cases with 3,881, followed by Cuyahoga at 2,861 and Marion at 2,404. Pickaway, Hamilton, Lucas and Mahoning had more than a thousand cases each.

According to the ODH, Delaware County has 222 people with COVID-19, 28 persons hospitalized, and four deaths. The DGHD states the discrepancy is because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health.

For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/05/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-1-1-3.jpg

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.