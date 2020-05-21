SourcePoint Board of Directors recruiting members

SourcePoint’s board of directors seeks interested candidates to serve on the organization’s governing board for terms beginning in 2021.

The local nonprofit organization provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55. SourcePoint provides in-home care services, caregiver resources, and community programs that benefit the health and wellness of adults ages 55 and older.

SourcePoint’s volunteer board of directors is responsible for planning, policy development, resource development, financial oversight, evaluating the performance of the executive director, and ensuring that the organization is addressing its mission of service to the older population of Delaware County. There is an expectation that board members will support and participate in the fundraising activities of the organization.

The board meets no less than nine times annually, and board members are expected to actively participate on at least two board committees, as well as attend various special events. The board typically meets at the Cheshire Road headquarters at noon on the last Wednesday of each month. Some committee meetings may take place at the south office on Polaris Parkway.

The board is seeking a diverse mix of community members, and adults of any age are encouraged to apply. Those interested in serving and providing board leadership for a dynamic nonprofit organization that serves a rapidly growing older population should complete an application, available online at MySourcePoint.org/boardapp or by calling 740-363-6677. The application deadline is Friday, July 17.

For more information about joining the board of directors, please contact Alison Yeager, director of communications and development, at 740-203-2396 or alison@MySourcePoint.org.

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55. Services and programs are supported in part by the local senior services levy, corporate and private donations, grants, the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging, and United Way of Delaware County.

