Work continues on parking lot in Sunbury

The spring rains have slowed, but not halted work on the corner of Cherry and Columbus streets in Sunbury.

“I think it looks fabulous,” Engineer David Parkinson said of the village sign at the corner. “It’s going to be a really nice amenity there on that corner when we’re done.”

The new parking lot on the southwest corner will provide 14 parking spaces and drainage improvements next to the village square.

“The contractor is still making progress despite the crummy weather we’re having,” Parkinson told the Sunbury Village Council virtually on April 22. The village was looking to have the project completed on May 15. “Once the wall is done, the rest of the work goes pretty darn quickly. It doesn’t take much time at all to pave the parking lot and bring in the landscaping. We need it to stop raining every other day.”

Parkinson also said the wet weather was holding off the completion of brick repairs to the Sunbury Town Hall. The project is complete except for applying waterproof sealer, which requires a week of dry weather.

In other projects around the village, construction was completed at Sunbury Meadows section 13, while weather paused work at sections 11 and 14. The developer was to get back to the village about section 16.

Sewers have been installed at the new Big Walnut elementary and high school site, with the high school “coming out of the ground.” The village will build a 775-foot-long right turn lane on westbound Cherry Street at Miller Drive, east of the fire station driveways. The school district will pay up to $445,000 towards the cost of the improvement.

Construction has started at the Sherwin Williams across the parking lot from the expanded Kroger. Underground utilities were being installed.

Also at the April 22 meeting:

• Senior Big Walnut High School students who didn’t get to play spring sports had recognition banners put up around town, with assistance from the zoning office.

• The village still has a need for summer help from high school students through Aug. 17. It was said they need to have a driver’s license as an employment requirement, even if they only end up driving a Gator on the job. They would be allowed to work flexible hours. For more information, call 740-965-2684.

• Glitches have been worked out for the electric vehicle charging station in the Old Church parking lot.

• Administrator Allen Rothermel thanked the Delaware General Health District for the work it has done, saying, “They have a common-sense approach to things.”

• The April 29 meeting was canceled.

In other village news, the annual Memorial Day Flea Market on the square was canceled due to the novel coronavirus.

