An estimated 400 people attended a vigil held Friday evening in downtown Delaware in memory of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American who was killed by a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer on Monday. The “Delaware Vigil for #GeorgeFloyd” was organized on social media by Lisa Ho and Nichole Moats. During the vigil, a 10-minute moment of silence was held in which people were encouraged to stand, sit, kneel or lie down.

Photos by Joshua Keeran | The Gazette