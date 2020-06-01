Active COVID-19 cases in county now stand at 51

The Delaware General Health District reported Monday there have been 327 reported cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County since the pandemic began.

On Friday, the total was 314.

As of 1:30 p.m. Monday, the DGHD noted there were 246 confirmed cases of the infectious disease, which means those people had a positive, lab-tested result. There were 81 probable cases, meaning people who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

The health district states COVID-19 symptoms include chills, cough, fever, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and sore throat.

The number of active cases continues to drop from a high of 71 on May 21 to 51 on Monday.

DGHD data shows there are 265 people who have recovered, meaning they have been symptom-free for a week and fever-free for three days if self-quarantined, or two weeks symptom-free and fever-free three days if hospitalized.

Since reporting began on March 18, there have been 46 total hospitalizations. Currently, six people are hospitalized. There have been 11 deaths. There are 834 people who have completed monitoring and are out of quarantine, and 158 people currently being monitored and are in isolation.

A map issued weekly by the DGHD shows the more populous townships and municipalities of the county tend to have the most cases.

The median age continues to drop and is now 34, yet the ages still range from 1 to 90. There are slightly more females than males that have been confirmed to have had COVID-19, 52% to 48%. For reference, Delaware County has a population of 205,559 or 74,243 households.

Worldwide, the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Dashboard states that as of Monday afternoon, there were more than 6.2 million infections from the novel coronavirus, up from 5.8 million on Friday. The world population is 7.8 billion. The United States has nearly 1.8 million confirmed cases, and the second-most nation, Brazil, has 514,849 cases. Other countries with more 80,000 cases are, in order: Russia, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, France, Germany, Peru, Turkey, Iran, Chile, Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and China.

The U.S. has had 104,484 deaths from the global pandemic. Total global deaths stands at 373,032. More than 2.6 million people have recovered worldwide, again led by the U.S. with 444,758 recoveries. The U.S. has an estimated population of 333 million. Nearly 17 million people have been tested in the U.S., and Ohio is the 13th-most tested, with 390,908. Ohio has an estimated population of 11.75 million.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states on its website that 31 of 55 U.S. jurisdictions are reporting more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19, including Ohio. Eleven states are reporting more than 40,000 cases.

The Ohio Department of Health stated as of 2 p.m. Monday there were 35,984 total cases in Ohio, with 33,501 confirmed cases and 2,483 expanded case definitions. There were 2,206 deaths (1,993 confirmed and 213 probable), 6,112 hospitalizations, and 1,569 intensive care unit admissions. The ages range from 1 to 109, with a median age of 49. Slightly more males 52% to 48% females suffer from the COVID.

Franklin County has the highest number of cases in the state with 5,933 and the most deaths at 271. Cuyahoga has the second-most cases at 4,508 and the most hospitalizations at 1,125. Other counties with more than a thousand cases are Hamilton at 2,698, Marion at 2,668, Lucas at 2,277, Pickaway at 2,086, Summit at 1,453 and Mahoning with 1,438. All 88 Ohio counties have reported at least five cases.

The ODH is reporting Delaware County has 337 people with COVID-19, 37 persons hospitalized, and 13 deaths. That is the 31st-most cases in the state. The DGHD states the discrepancies are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health.

Delaware’s other neighboring counties had the following totals as of Monday afternoon: Licking had 249 cases, 38 hospitalized and 10 deaths; Morrow had 107 cases, eight hospitalized and one death; Union had 52 cases, five hospitalized and one death; and Knox had 25 cases, six hospitalized and one death.

For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

