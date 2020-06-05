Airport awarded grant funding

The Delaware Municipal Airport – Jim Moore Field has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak like so many other operations. With revenues declining as a result of the pandemic forcing diminished operations, federal aid is sorely needed to replenish the airfield’s revenue stream.

Help is on the way as the airport is set to receive some financial relief by way of a federal grant. Delaware City Council, during its May 26 meeting, authorized City Manager Tom Homan to accept nearly $70,000 in grant funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“This is a grant that was incorporated as part of the CARES Act that Congress passed about a month ago,” Homan said. “In that bill, there was a provision for airports, including general aviation airports like the one Delaware runs. There is a grant formula that established the grant award for the city in the amount of $69,000 to offset losses we have incurred as a result of the (economic) downturn.”

The CARES Act, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27, is an economic relief package totaling more than $2 trillion. Homan said some of the losses the grant money will help to offset includes fuel sale losses at the airport.

Homan, who needed to sign off on accepting the grant funds by no later than May 26, did so on May 22. However, because council ratification was necessary in order for Homan to be authorized to accept the grant, the ordinance was brought before council during the May 26 meeting.

Homan said there was some confusion between the FAA and the City of Delaware as to whether or not council ratification was necessary, but in “erring on the side of caution,” he wanted to bring it before council by the FAA’s deadline. Council voted unanimously to authorize Homan to accept the grant.

The Delaware Municipal Airport – Jim Moore Field is located at 1075 Pittsburgh Drive on the city’s southwest side. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/06/web1__DSC0775.jpg The Delaware Municipal Airport – Jim Moore Field is located at 1075 Pittsburgh Drive on the city’s southwest side. Joshua Keeran | The Gazette

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.