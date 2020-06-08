Active cases of COVID-19 drop to 43

The Delaware General Health District reported Monday afternoon there are currently 43 people with active cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County, down from 52 on Friday.

The number of active cases is derived from adding 262 confirmed cases (lab-tested positive results) and 78 probable cases (exhibiting symptoms, including chills, cough, fever, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and sore throat). These 340 total cases (up from 335 on Friday) are then subtracted from the 286 recoveries (symptom- and fever-free) and 11 deaths in the county.

The number of active cases reached a high of 71 on May 21. Since the DGHD reporting began on March 18, there have been 48 total hospitalizations. Currently, two people are hospitalized. There are 926 people who have completed monitoring and are out of quarantine, and 173 people currently being monitored and are in isolation.

Of the total cases, 51% are female, the median age is 49.5, and the age range is 1 to 90. For reference, Delaware County has a population of 205,559 or 74,243 households.

Worldwide, the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Dashboard states that as of Monday afternoon, there were just over 7 million people confirmed to have the novel coronavirus, up from 6.7 million on Friday. The world population is 7.8 billion. The United States has 1.95 million confirmed cases, while the second-most nation, Brazil, has 691,758. Other countries with more 80,000 cases are (in order) Russia, United Kingdom, India, Spain, Italy, Peru, France, Germany, Iran, Turkey, Chile, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Pakistan and China.

The U.S. has had 110,689 deaths from the global pandemic, with more than 2,000 since Friday. Total global deaths stand at 403,920, with more than 10,000 since Friday. More than 3.1 million people have recovered worldwide, again led by the U.S. with 506,367 recoveries. The U.S. has an estimated population of 333 million. More than 20 million tests have been administered in the United States, and Ohio is 13th-highest in tests, with 469,024.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states on its website that 34 of 55 U.S. jurisdictions are reporting more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19, including Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Health stated as of 2 p.m. Monday there were 38,837 total cases, up from 37,758 on Friday. There were 2,404 deaths and 6,550 hospitalizations. The ages range from 1 to 109, with a median age of 49.

Franklin County has the highest number of cases in the state with 6,586 and the most deaths at 300. Cuyahoga has the second-most cases at 4,910 and the most hospitalizations at 1,211. Other counties with more than a thousand cases are Hamilton at 2,891, Marion at 2,694, Lucas at 2,354, Pickaway at 2,108, Summit at 1,571, Mahoning with 1,516 and Butler at 1,013. All counties in Ohio are reporting at least six cases.

The ODH is reporting Delaware County has 369 cases, 45 persons hospitalized and 14 deaths. The DGHD states the discrepancies are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health.

Delaware’s other neighboring counties had the following totals as of Monday afternoon: Licking had 280 cases, 39 hospitalized and 10 deaths; Morrow still had 108 cases, eight hospitalized and one death; Union has 58 cases, five hospitalized and one death; and Knox now has 29 cases, eight hospitalized and two deaths.

The ODH advises the following “precautions to protect yourself, your family, and your community”:

• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; dry hands with a clean towel or air dry hands.

• Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water are unavailable.

• Cover your mouth with a tissue or sleeve when sneezing or coughing.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Avoid contact with people who are sick.

• Clean “high-touch” surfaces daily. These include counters, tabletops, doorknobs, light switches, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, desks, and tablets.

For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/06/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-1-1-4.jpg

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

