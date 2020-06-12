DGHD: New COVID-19 death brings total to 12

The Delaware General Health District reported Friday afternoon another death in Delaware County due to the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total to 12.

“Sadly, another death has been reported to the health district,” states a post on the agency’s Facebook page. “We send our heartfelt condolences to the family during this time of loss.”

There are currently 50 people with active cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County, up from 43 on Monday.

The number of active cases is derived from adding the 271 confirmed cases (lab-tested positive results) and 82 probable cases (exhibiting symptoms that include chills, cough, fever, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and sore throat). These 353 total cases (up from 335 a week ago) are then subtracted from the 291 recoveries (symptom- and fever-free) and 12 deaths in the county.

The number of active cases reached a high of 71 on May 21. Since the DGHD reporting began on March 18, there have been 48 total hospitalizations. Currently, two people are hospitalized. There are 972 people who have completed monitoring and are out of quarantine, and 154 people are currently being monitored and are in isolation.

Of the total cases, 51% are female, the median age dropped to 38, and the age range is 1 to 90. For reference, Delaware County has a population of 205,559 or 74,243 households.

Worldwide, the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Dashboard states that as of Friday afternoon, there were more than 7.5 million people confirmed to have the novel coronavirus, up from 6.7 million a week ago. The world population is 7.8 billion. The United States has more than 2 million confirmed cases, more than twice the second-most nation, Brazil, which has 802,828. Other countries with more 80,000 cases are (in order) Russia, India, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Peru, France, Germany, Iran, Turkey, Chile, Mexico, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Canada, China and Bangladesh.

The U.S. has had 113,883 deaths from the global pandemic. Total global deaths stand at 422,136, with nearly 20,000 since Monday. More than 3.5 million people have recovered worldwide, led by the U.S. with 540,292 recoveries. The U.S. has an estimated population of 333 million. Nearly 22 million tests have been administered in the United States, and Ohio is 13th-highest in tests, with 512,583.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states on its website that 37 of 55 U.S. jurisdictions are reporting more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19. Thirteen states, including Ohio, now have more than 40,000 cases on the CDC map.

The Ohio Department of Health stated as of 2 p.m. Friday there were 40,424 total cases, up from 38,837 on Monday. There were 37,519 confirmed cases and 2,905 probable cases. There were 2,508 deaths, 6,814 hospitalizations and 1,745 ICU agmissions. The ages range from 1 to 109, with a median age of 49, and 52% of the cases are males.

Franklin County has the highest number of cases in the state with 6,918 and the most deaths at 325. Cuyahoga has the second-most cases at 5,112 and the most hospitalizations at 1,261. Other counties listing more than a thousand cases are Hamilton at 3,078, Marion at 2,701, Lucas at 2,411, Pickaway at 2,115, Summit at 1,638, Mahoning with 1,576 and Butler at 1,065. All counties in Ohio are reporting at least six cases.

The ODH is reporting Delaware County has had a total of 389 cases, 49 persons hospitalized and 15 deaths. The DGHD states the discrepancies are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health.

Delaware’s other neighboring counties had the following totals as of Friday afternoon: Licking had 297 cases, 40 hospitalized and 11 deaths; Morrow had 110 cases, eight hospitalized and one death; Union had 62 cases, five hospitalized and one death; and Knox now has 31 cases, nine hospitalized and one death.

The ODH advises the following “precautions to protect yourself, your family, and your community”:

• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; dry hands with a clean towel or air dry hands.

• Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water are unavailable.

• Cover your mouth with a tissue or sleeve when sneezing or coughing.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Avoid contact with people who are sick.

• Clean “high-touch” surfaces daily. These include counters, tabletops, doorknobs, light switches, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, desks, and tablets.

For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

