DCDL trustees signoff on land purchase,new branch design

The Delaware County District Library Board of Trustees approved the recommendations of the Ad Hoc Liberty Township Branch Committee to purchase land, approve a basic conceptual drawing, and allocate the funds for the land purchase.

The meeting, taking place virtually on Tuesday, June 16, primarily focused on the next steps for the new library branch, to be built at the northwest corner of the intersection of Home and Steitz roads in Powell/Liberty Township. Slightly more than 3.7 acres was approved for purchase at a rate of $50,000 per acre, with the final purchase price to be determined by survey.

Additionally, trustees approved in principle, the conceptual estimate, design, and timeline for the new branch library, as presented by architects SHP and construction manager at-risk Marker. The approval of these basic concepts and size will allow SHP and Marker to proceed with technical drawings.

“It is a lovely, traditional design that will fit into the community,” said Vice President Holly Quaine. “It mirrors the community and the community’s values. (The community) has told us what they need in this building, and we’re responding to those needs.”

During the meeting, trustees also approved converting a part-time facilities specialist position to full-time.

Trustees present at the meeting included President Michael Butler, Vice President Holly Quaine, Secretary Ceena Baker, and trustees Brenda Eldridge, Nick McCoy and Scott Tiede. One board seat remains vacant, as former Trustee Neil Neidhardt announced in May that his primary residence had changed and he could no longer serve his term.

The Ad Hoc Liberty Township Branch Committee will meet as plans progress with the building. All members of the board of trustees will not meet in July.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/06/web1_DCDL.jpg Pictured is a rendering of the new Delaware County District Library branch to be built at the northwest corner of the intersection of Home and Steitz roads in Powell. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/06/web1_Building-Rendering-One.jpg Pictured is a rendering of the new Delaware County District Library branch to be built at the northwest corner of the intersection of Home and Steitz roads in Powell.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Delaware County District Library.

