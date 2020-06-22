COVID-19 recoveries top 315

The Delaware General Health District reported Monday afternoon there have been 387 total cases of COVID-19 in the county.

There have been 296 confirmed cases (people with lab-tested positive results) and 91 probable cases (persons exhibiting symptoms that include chills, cough, fever, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and sore throat).

There are 316 people who have recovered (they are symptom- and fever-free) and 12 deaths. There are 123 people who are currently being monitored and are in isolation or quarantine. There are 1,088 people who have completed monitoring and are out of isolation or quarantine.

Since reporting began on March 18, 48 people have been hospitalized, and there are two people who are currently hospitalized. The DGHD said there are currently 59 active cases.

Of the total cases, 51% are female, the median age is 45, and the age range is 1 to 90. For reference, Delaware County has a population of 205,559 or 74,243 households.

Worldwide, the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Dashboard states that as of Monday afternoon, there were more than 9 million people confirmed to have the novel coronavirus. The world population is 7.8 billion. The United States has more than 2.2 million confirmed cases, followed by Brazil with 1,083,341. Other countries with more than 84,000 cases are (in order) Russia, India, United Kingdom, Peru, Chile, Spain, Italy, Iran, France, Germany, Turkey, Pakistan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Canada, South Africa, Qatar, and China.

The U.S. has had 120,106 deaths from the global pandemic. Total global deaths stand at 469,220. More than 4.4 million people have recovered worldwide, led by the U.S. with 622,133 recoveries. The U.S. has an estimated population of 333 million. More than 27 million tests have been administered in the United States, and Ohio remains 13th-highest in tests, with 643,221.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states on its website that 40 of 55 U.S. jurisdictions are reporting more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19. Seventeen states, including Ohio, now have more than 40,000 cases on the CDC map.

The Ohio Department of Health stated as of Monday afternoon there were 45,537 total cases. There were 7,292 hospitalizations and 2,704 deaths.

Franklin County has the highest number of cases in the state with 7,915 and the most deaths at 358. Cuyahoga has the second-most cases at 5,734 and the most hospitalizations at 1,342. Other counties listing more than a 1,000 cases are Hamilton at 4,020, Marion at 2,713, Lucas at 2,511, Pickaway at 2,141, Summit at 1,780, Mahoning with 1,665, Montgomery at 1,292 and Butler at 1,223. All counties in Ohio are reporting at least six cases.

The ODH is reporting Delaware County has had a total of 433 cases, 55 persons hospitalized and 15 deaths. The DGHD states the discrepancies are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health.

Delaware’s other neighboring counties had the following totals as of Monday afternoon: Licking had 337 cases, 42 hospitalized and 11 deaths; Morrow still has 110 cases, eight hospitalized and one death; Union has 71 cases, five hospitalized and one death; and Knox has 34 cases, nine hospitalized and one death.

For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/06/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-1-1-9.jpg This chart provided Friday by the Delaware County Health District shows symptoms of COVID-19 and what percentage of the cases individuals reported having that particular symptom. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/06/web1_Chart.jpg This chart provided Friday by the Delaware County Health District shows symptoms of COVID-19 and what percentage of the cases individuals reported having that particular symptom. Courtesy chart | DGHD

DGHD: 59 active cases; two people hospitalized

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.