Longtime development director set to retire

POWELL — David Betz plans to retire from the City of Powell at the end of June after serving as the city’s development director for nearly 28 years.

During his tenure, Betz helped plan the development of the city during a time of significant growth that took Powell from a village of approximately 2,700 residents, encompassed in three square miles, to a vibrant city that today has a population of nearly 15,000 and is more than five square miles.

“It has been a pleasure to work alongside David the past few months,” said City Manager Andrew White. “David has been a pillar in the community, serving as a resource for residents, businesses, elected officials and staff. His knowledge and understanding of the community have been invaluable and will be missed.”

Betz successfully led efforts resulting in the adoption of the 1995 and 2015 Comprehensive Plans as well as the 2017 Keep Powell Moving Plan. He established the Powell Community Improvement Corporation (CIC), which oversees and assists with the economic development activity in the city. Betz was also instrumental in the city being designated as a Tree City USA since 1998.

“We are grateful for David’s hard work and dedication to our community for the past 28 years,” said Mayor Frank Bertone. “He has helped shape the growth of this community in a way that is now recognized across the United States.”

Betz has served in various civic groups during his tenure with the city. He is a founding organizer of Powell Days, which is now known as the Powell Festival and has been a member of the Powell Sertoma Club since 1997. He was awarded Sertoman of the Year in 2009-2010 and received the club’s top honor of Service to Mankind in 2018.

“It has been an honor to serve as the city’s development director for most of my career,” said Betz. “I will miss working with our team of dedicated professionals, businesses and residents. I am very proud of the many projects our community has accomplished over the years, such as the Powell Village Green, our current Comprehensive Plan, and the Keep Powell Moving Plan.”

“We wish David all the best in his retirement,” said White. “We look forward to seeing him still active in the community that he had such a significant part in building over the years.”

Rocky Kambo, the city’s assistant development director, will serve as the interim development director.

Submitted story

Submitted by the City of Powell.

