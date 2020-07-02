COVID-19 active cases increase to 104

There are now 104 active cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County, the Delaware General Health District reported Thursday. On June 26, there were 72 active cases.

“Within the last 24 hours, a record number of #COVID19 cases have been reported to us,” the DGHD stated in a Facebook post Wednesday. “We cannot stress enough the importance of following these safety guidelines when going out in public: Wear a mask covering, practice social distancing, wash your hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezes, monitor for symptoms, and stay home if sick.”

Since the pandemic began, the DGHD reports there have been a total of 465 cases (365 confirmed and 100 probable) in the county with 12 deaths. There were 438 cases as of Monday. Since reporting in the county began on March 18, there have 48 hospitalizations, with three people currently hospitalized. The median age has lowered to 43, the age range is 1 to 90, and an equal percentage of men and women have either had confirmed or probable cases of the novel coronavirus.

Worldwide, the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Dashboard states that as of Thursday afternoon, there were more than 10.7 million people confirmed to have COVID-19. That is up more than half a million from when the week began. The world population is 7.8 billion.

The United States has more than 2.7 million confirmed cases, up from more than 2.5 million on Monday. Brazil has more than 1.4 million cases, followed by Russia, India, United Kingdom, Peru, Chile, Spain, Italy, Iran, Mexico, Pakistan, France, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Germany, South Africa, Bangladesh, Canada, Colombia, Qatar and China.

Globally, there have been 517,647 deaths to date from the pandemic. The U.S. has had 128,385 deaths. The U.S. has an estimated population of 333 million. More than 5.5 million people have recovered worldwide, led by Brazil and followed by the U.S. More than 32 million tests have been administered in the United States. Ohio has dropped to the 12th-most tests, with 792,005 tested.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states on its website that 40 of 55 U.S. jurisdictions are reporting more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19. Many of those states have 40,000 or more cases.

Ohio has 52,865 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health stated Wednesday. That’s up more than a thousand from Monday. Of those cases, 49,263 are confirmed and 3,602 are probable based on the CDC expanded case definition. There were 7,911 hospitalizations and 2,008 intensive care unit admissions. There are 2,876 total deaths, with 2,626 confirmed from COVID-19 and 250 probable.

Franklin County has the highest number of cases in the state with 9,338 and the most deaths at 407. In response, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is making mask-wearing mandatory.

Cuyahoga County has the second-most cases at 7,013 and the most hospitalizations at 1,487. Hamilton is third with more than 5,000 cases. Three counties, Marion, Lucas and Pickaway, have more than 2,000 cases. Other counties listing more than a thousand cases are Summit, Montgomery, Mahoning, Butler, Columbiana and Stark. Morgan County has the fewest cases with nine.

The ODH is reporting Delaware County has had a total of 518 cases, with 58 total hospitalizations and 15 deaths. The DGHD states the discrepancies are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health.

For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

