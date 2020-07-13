County under Level 2 Alert

Active cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County have increased by nearly 100 in a week, according to information issued by the Delaware General Health District.

As of 1:30 p.m. Monday, the DGHD reported 227 active cases. Last Friday, there were 188 active cases. Last Thursday, there were 156 active cases; 143 active cases last Wednesday, and 130 active cases on July 6. The active cases are considered to be both confirmed by testing and probable by symptoms.

There have been 678 total cases due to the coronavirus in Delaware County since reporting began on March 18. Of the total, 553 are confirmed and 125 are probable. There have been 439 people who have recovered, and 12 have died.

There are 1,347 who have completed monitoring and are out of isolation or quarantine, and 389 people currently being monitored. Four people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 49 people have been hospitalized overall. The median age is 43, the age range is 1 to 90, and an equal percentage of men and women have either had confirmed or probable cases of the novel coronavirus.

In its most recent COVID-19 update, the DGHD said Delaware County is in a Level 2 Risk Level Art, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The entire state is in at least a Level 1 Alert, and the Level 3 is being used for counties with the most outbreaks. None of the counties are currently at Level 4, the worst risk level alert. All of these levels are considered a Public Emergency by the state.

Level 2 is defined by ODH as a COVID-19 risk level alert of “increased exposure and spread. Exercise high degree of caution. Follow all current health orders. Over 60% of Ohioans are considered high-risk based on CDC guidance. High-risk individuals are at an increased risk of severe illness and should take every precaution to guard against contracting COVID-19.”

This means following the Level 1 guidelines of staying home if symptomatic, wearing face coverings, maintain social distancing, avoid traveling to high-risk areas, and practicing good hygiene. Level 2 adds a couple guidelines: Avoid contact with anyone considered high-risk, take extra precautions if you are a high-risk individual, decrease in-person interactions outside household, seek medical care but avoid unnecessary visits to hospitals, nursing homes, etc.

The ODH is reporting Delaware County has had a total of 763 cases (up from 675 cases last Friday and 582 cases a week ago), with 61 total hospitalizations and 15 deaths. The DGHD states the discrepancies are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, Ohio has had 66,853 total cases of COVID-19. That number was 62,856 last Friday. The ODH said there are 8,915 hospitalizations and 3,064 deaths due to the infectious disease.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard shows Franklin County has the highest number of cases in the state with 12,301 and the most deaths at 449. Cuyahoga County has the second-most cases at 9,359 and the most hospitalizations at 1,732. Hamilton is third with 7,046 cases. Lucas County has more than 3,000 cases. Four counties — Marion, Montgomery, Summit and Pickaway — have more than 2,000 cases. Seven counties have more than a thousand cases. Morgan County has the fewest cases with 12.

There are nearly 13 million people worldwide who are confirmed to have the coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine COVID-19 Dashboard as of 2:30 p.m. Monday. That’s up about 1.5 million from a week ago. The world population is 7.8 billion.

The most confirmed cases are in the United States, with a total of 3,332,685 million people. Of those, the most cases, 402,263, were reported in New York (along with most deaths and recoveries); 326,188 in California; 282,435 in Florida; 262,762 in Texas; 175,522 in New Jersey; 155,048 in Illinois; 123,824 in Arizona; 116,926 in Georgia; 111,597 in Massachusetts; and 100,330 people in Pennsylvania. The U.S. has an estimated population of 333 million.

Globally, there have been 570,375 deaths attributed to the pandemic. The U.S. has had 135,379 deaths, the most of any nation. More than 7.1 million people have recovered worldwide, and the U.S. has just over a million people recovered (second only to Brazil). More than 40 million tests have been administered in the United States. Ohio rose to the 11th-most, with 1,006,386 persons tested.

For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Gary Budzak

