Active COVID-19 cases drop

The number of people in Delaware County with active cases of COVID-19 is now 254, down 30 from a week ago, the Delaware General Health District reported at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

The number of active cases is derived from subtracting the 626 recoveries (symptom- and fever-free) and 13 deaths in the county from the sum of the 754 confirmed cases (lab-tested positive results) and 139 probable cases (exhibiting symptoms that include chills, cough, fever, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and sore throat). The number of total cases (confirmed and probable) is 893.

However, a 13th person has died from the novel coronavirus since reporting began in March. A DGHD post Tuesday on its Facebook page states, “Sadly, another death has been reported to the health district. We send our heartfelt condolences to the family during this time of loss.”

According to the health district, 568 people are currently in isolation/quarantine. A total of 1,731 people have completed isolation/quarantine. There have been 51 total hospitalizations, with six people currently hospitalized. The median age has risen to 50, with the age range from 1 to 90..

At 2 p.m. Friday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 81,746 total cases of COVID-19 in the state, up more than 5,000 since Monday. There have been more than 10,000 people who have been hospitalized, and there are now 3,297 deaths.

The ODH is reporting there have been a total of 1,024 cases in Delaware County since reporting began. There have also been 70 people hospitalized and 17 deaths (up 2 from Monday). The DGHD states the discrepancies in totals between them and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard shows Franklin County has the highest number of cases in the state with more than 15,000 and the most deaths at 487. Cuyahoga County has more than 11,000 cases, and Hamilton County is third with more than 8,000 cases. Lucas and Montgomery counties have more than 3,000 cases each.

According to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine COVID-19 Dashboard, there are more 15.5 million cases worldwide, more than 8.8 million recoveries, and 634,954 deaths. The United States has the most cases at more than 4 million, while 1.2 million people have recovered. There have been more than 144,000 deaths in the country, and 48 million tests have been administered.

For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/07/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-1-1-8.jpg https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/07/web1_Active-Cases-1.jpg Courtesy chart | DGHD

By Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.