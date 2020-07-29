Bike path to be extended

A section of the bike path on the west side of Delaware will soon be extended, according to the City of Delaware. In a press release, the city announced the construction of a West Central Avenue bike path section, extending from Lexington Boulevard to Locust Curve Drive, is expected to begin within the next three weeks.

In addition to the stretch between Lexington Boulevard and Locust Curve Drive, a section of the bike path will also be constructed east of Houk Road heading toward Locust Curve Drive. The final portion or phase 2 of the project — a section between Houk Road and Locust Curve Drive — will be constructed as soon as the city can obtain easements. Dale Oates, the communications specialist for the city, said the city is currently working with the property owners on that stretch of Central Avenue in phase two to “find an agreeable solution for the connection.”

Along with the bike path extension, the city is also planning a nature trail south of Central Avenue, near the Delaware Run. A city-owned duplex across from Lexington Boulevard has been demolished recently, primarily due to the costs of repairs and upkeep to the building, and its demolition will make way for the trail. The city purchased the duplex in 2004 “to preserve the ability to eventually construct the proposed Valleyside Drive connection between SR37 and US36 that is included in the City’s Highway Improvement Plan,” Oates said. Access at the Central Avenue traffic signal is being planned for the nature trail.

“These projects are part of a broader effort to deliver on resident requests for more walking options and a more-connected bike path network,” the release states.

Asked if the Valleyside Drive connection that would link Central Avenue and William Street was included in the project in any way, Oates said the two projects were separate. He added that the Valleyside Drive connector “may still happen someday.”

The city-owned duplex at 1271-1273 W. Central Ave. in Delaware has been razed to make room for a nature trail leading down to the Delaware Run. Pictured is a demolition crew hard at work Friday morning. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/07/web1_City-Demo.jpg The city-owned duplex at 1271-1273 W. Central Ave. in Delaware has been razed to make room for a nature trail leading down to the Delaware Run. Pictured is a demolition crew hard at work Friday morning. Joshua Keeran photos | The Gazette In 2017, the City of Delaware completed phase one of a sidewalk extension project on the west side from the entrance to Ace Hardware on West Central Avenue to the corner of Lexington Boulevard (pictured). Work is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks on the next sections of the multi-use path connector. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/07/web1_Sidewalk.jpg In 2017, the City of Delaware completed phase one of a sidewalk extension project on the west side from the entrance to Ace Hardware on West Central Avenue to the corner of Lexington Boulevard (pictured). Work is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks on the next sections of the multi-use path connector. Joshua Keeran photos | The Gazette This map provided by the City of Delaware shows the bike path extension phases as well as the planned nature trail. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/07/web1_Centraltrails-1-.jpg This map provided by the City of Delaware shows the bike path extension phases as well as the planned nature trail. Courtesy map | City of Delaware

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

