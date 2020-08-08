Paving work to begin in Delaware

The City of Delaware’s 2020 pavement maintenance program, which includes paving of Ablemarle Circle, Northhamption Court, Bridgeport Way, Halsted Court, Providence Lane, Landemere Court, Pinoak Court, Castleton Way, Paddock Court and Belle Avenue, will begin the week of Aug. 10.

Pavement base repairs also will occur on West William Street, from Toledo Street to Franklin Street.

During the work, lane restrictions and parking restrictions are anticipated at various times, but traffic will be maintained. The work on Bridgeport Way, the east end of Providence Lane, and Pinoak Court will require temporary closures to through traffic.

The resurfacing work is anticipated to take five weeks and extend through the middle of September.

For questions, please contact the City of Delaware Public Works Department customer service line at 740-203-1810.

More information is available on the Access Delaware link at delawareohio.net or by following #accessdelaware on Facebook.

Submitted by the City of Delaware.

