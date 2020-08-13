United Way awards grants to nonprofits

The United Way of Delaware County recently granted more than $300,000 from its COVID-19 Community Relief Fund to several local nonprofits.

As of the end of June, the fund, which established in mid-March, has raised and granted $306,067 in emergency assistance to organizations serving the community, the United Way states in a press release. All of the money — raised through donations from corporations, foundations, local governments, residents, and service clubs — is going to local community programs.

“This was an unprecedented crisis, and we felt that it was to donate our staff expense to the effort so that every penny given was spent directly on urgent community needs” said Brandon Feller, United Way of Delaware County president, in the release. “I am so proud of the impact we were able to make through the generous donations from the community. Our role is to serve as a community convener and problem-solver and through the leadership of our board of directors and staff, we were blessed to be able to act quickly to help.”

The grants were awarded as follows, in alphabetical order:

• Big Walnut Friends Who Share, $1,000 for food assistance.

• Bridges Community Action, $10,000 for rent/utility assistance.

• Buckeye Valley Food Pantry, $4,000 for food assistance.

• Columbus Legal Aid-Delaware, $5,000 for legal assistance.

• Common Ground Free Store, $6,500 for food assistance.

• Delaware City Schools, $6,500 for adult meals.

• Delaware Speech and Hearing, $5,000 for telehealth/teletherapy.

• Family Promise, $10,000 for Refrigerator and food assistance/shelter expense.

• Family Resource Center, $5,000 for food and material assistance.

• FEED Delaware, $6,500 for food assistance.

• Grace Clinic Delaware, $9,000 for telehealth and clinic supplies.

• HelpLine, $18,000 for information and referral.

• Kilbourne United Methodist Church, $1,500 for food assistance.

• Lutheran Social Services, $12,500 for food assistance.

• Pathways to Hope, $119,000 for rent/utility assistance.

• People in Need, $32,500 for housing and food assistance.

• Place of Warmth, $4,567 for shelter.

• Salvation Army, $28,500 for housing and food assistance.

• Second Ward Community Initiative, $5,000 for food assistance.

• Sharing is Caring, $3,500 for food assistance.

• Stratford Ecological Center, $2,500 for food sustainability.

• Turning Point, $10,000 for shelter costs.

“The community is encouraged to reach out for assistance as needed,” the United Way said in the release. “Funds remain to help families that have been financially impacted by the closures with expenses such as mortgage, rent and utilities. To learn more about assistance available, call Helpline (2-1-1) for a full list of programs or to apply for rent or utility assistance, visit www.delawarecountyfamilies.org/rent-utility-assistance.”

In addition, United Way of Delaware County said that Strengthening Families programming at the Willis Education Center, 74 W. William Street, “is cancelled until further notice to reduce human interaction; however we are working to provide food, diapers and other resources to our families. For information & resources serving Delaware County or to inquire about potential volunteer opportunities, please contact Helpline at 2-1-1.”

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

