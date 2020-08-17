Active coronavirus cases holding steady

The number of active cases of COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus) in Delaware County remained stable over the weekend, the Delaware General Health District reports.

As of Monday afternoon, the DGHD reported 177 active cases, compared to 175 active cases on Friday. Active cases are defined as people currently infected with the novel coronavirus, a combination of confirmed cases (lab-tested positive results) and probable cases (exhibiting symptoms that include chills, cough, fever, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and sore throat).

The DGHD reported there are now 1,255 total cases, up 37 from Friday. There are 1,065 people who have recovered, up 35 from Friday. There are 2,606 people who have completed being in isolation, and there are 628 people currently in quarantine. There is one person who is currently hospitalized, and deaths in the county from the novel coronavirus remain at 13.

The Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard on Monday listed 1,434 total cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County since the pandemic began, 86 people hospitalized overall, and 19 people have passed away. The DGHD states the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

The ODH reported Monday there were 109,062 total cases of COVID-19 in Ohio.. There are 87,764 people who have recovered, 12.319 hospitalizations, and 3,832 people have died from the infectious disease.

The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center shows there are more than 21.7 million cases worldwide as of Monday afternoon. Globally, there have been 776,395 deaths due to the coronavirus. The United States now has more than 5.4 million reported cases of the infectious disease, resulting in 170,178 deaths.

For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/08/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-1-1-4.jpg https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/08/web1_Hospitalized.jpg Courtesy chart | DGHD

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.