Active COVID-19 cases up 10 since Friday

The Delaware General Health District reported Monday afternoon that while only one person is currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus), the number of active cases has increased from 173 on Friday to 183.

Active cases are defined as people currently infected with the novel coronavirus, a combination of confirmed cases (lab-tested positive results) and probable cases (exhibiting symptoms that include chills, cough, fever, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and sore throat).

On Monday, the DGHD said there are 1,357 total cases of the novel coronavirus in Delaware County, an increase of 50 since Friday.

There are 1,161 people who have recovered, and deaths in the county from the novel coronavirus remain at 13. Since reporting began in March, 2,914 people have completed isolation or quarantine. There are 598 people currently in quarantine, and 46 people have been hospitalized. The district’s data shows people from 1 to 90 have been infected, with the median age being 39 and divided equally between females and males.

The Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard on Monday listed 1,527 total cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County since the pandemic began, 87 people hospitalized overall, and 20 people have passed away. The DGHD states the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

Franklin County has the most cases with more than 20,000 and the most deaths at 554. Cuyahoga County, with 5,000 fewer cases than Franklin, has had the most hospitalizations in the state due to COVID-19 with 2,346.

The ODH reported Monday more than 115,000 people in the state have been infected with the coronavirus, up more than 3,000 from Friday. Nearly 13,000 people have been hospitalized, and nearly 4,000 have died from the disease.

The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center shows there are more than 23.5 million cases worldwide as of Monday afternoon. That’s up from 22.7 million on Friday. Globally, there have been 809,958 deaths due to the coronavirus, up more than 15,000 since Friday. The United States has 5,719,124 confirmed cases, up nearly 200,000 since Friday. To date, the U.S. has 176,978 deaths due to COVID-19, up more than 2,000 since Friday.

For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

