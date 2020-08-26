Music boosters to host virtual concert

On Saturday, Aug. 29, Hayes High School graduates will reunite digitally for this year’s Music With The Stars fundraiser for the Delaware Music Boosters.

Hayes High School Choir Instructor Dara Gillis said Tuesday the event is traditionally held in person, but it could not continue in its previous form due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Due to the COVID pandemic, we decided rather than cancel the event, we would go virtual.” Gillis said. “The event is hosted by the Delaware Music Boosters and is our largest fundraiser of the year. The Delaware Music Boosters support both the choir and orchestra of Delaware City Schools.”

The virtual show for the fundraiser will start at 7 p.m. Saturday and will feature a variety of alumni performances.

“We are excited to see and hear performances from alumni who have not ever been able to participate in person as they live all across the country,” Gillis said. “This year, these professionals were able to record their performances in advance. We have musicians from Washington D.C., Las Vegas, New York City, Charleston, South Carolina, and of course, local performers as well. Our alumni also span a 20-year period, from the year 2000-2019. We are thrilled to share their talents with our supportive community.”

Gillis said there will be solo performances, duets, trios, and even a band. The musical styles, she added, include classical, pop, music theater and jazz fusion.

“There is truly something for everyone,” Gillis said.

Delaware Music Boosters President Catherine Keller said the video of the performances was edited together by a Hayes alum, Tyler Smith, and runs about two hours.

“This is a true showcase of local talent,” Keller said.

Keller said in lieu of tickets, this year the boosters are asking for a $40 donation for families to view the virtual event.

“We know that this has been a tough year, and we appreciate your support,” Keller said.

Keller said tickets can be purchased at delawaremusic.seatyourself.biz, and a link will be emailed after a ticket is purchased.

The event will be introduced by Delaware County Juvenile and Probate Court Judge David Hejmanowski, according to organizers.

“The Honorable David Hejmanowski’s introduction is spectacular,” said Keller. “”It’s going to be a wonderful show.”

The Huntertones, a Brooklyn-based band that originally formed in central Ohio, is one of the acts performing during the Delaware Music Boosters’ Music With the Stars event Saturday. The group’s drummer, John Hubbell (back row with hat), graduated from Hayes High School in 2000. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/08/web1_Huntertones.jpg The Huntertones, a Brooklyn-based band that originally formed in central Ohio, is one of the acts performing during the Delaware Music Boosters’ Music With the Stars event Saturday. The group’s drummer, John Hubbell (back row with hat), graduated from Hayes High School in 2000. Courtesy photo | Huntertones

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

