Active cases increasing

The Delaware General Health District reported 272 active cases of COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus) in Delaware County on Friday afternoon. A week ago, the DGHD reported 256 active cases.

Active cases are defined as people currently infected with the novel coronavirus, a combination of confirmed cases (lab-tested positive results) and probable cases (exhibiting symptoms that include chills, cough, fever, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and sore throat).

The DGHD said there have been 1,672 total cases of the novel coronavirus in Delaware County since the pandemic began. Of those, 1,437 are confirmed cases, while 235 are probable cases. There have been 1,385 people who have recovered, and 15 deaths attributed to the infectious disease.

Since reporting began in March, 3,624 people have completed isolation or quarantine, and 480 people are currently in quarantine. Five people are currently hospitalized, and 50 total people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. The district’s data shows people from 1 to 90 have been infected, with the median age remaining at 36 and divided equally between females and males.

On Friday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard listed 1,905 total cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County. There have been 96 hospitalizations, and 21 deaths in the county. The DGHD states the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

Of Ohio’s 88 counties, neighboring Franklin County has the most cases with 24,144. Cuyahoga County, with the second-most cases at 16,544, has the most hospitalizations (2,501) and deaths (621) due to the coronavirus. Hamilton County is a distant third with 12,067 cases. Noble County is reporting the fewest cases at 23.

The ODH reported there were 135,326 positive cases in the state as of Friday afternoon, up nearly 7,000 from a week ago. There have been 14,236 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. To date 4,403 people have died from the disease. Fortunately, 113,053 people in Ohio are presumed to have recovered, up nearly 6,000 since last week.

The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center shows there are more than 28.2 million cases worldwide as of Friday afternoon. Globally, there have been 911,282 deaths from the pandemic, up 40,000 from a week ago. In the United States, there are now more 6.4 million confirmed cases, up 300,000 from last week. A total of 192,381 Americans have died from the coronavirus, up more than 5,000 from last Friday.

For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

