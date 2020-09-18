DGHD: Active cases increase in county

Active cases of the novel coronavirus in Delaware County are up nearly three dozen since Monday, the Delaware General Health District announced Friday afternoon. There are currently 236 active cases in the county, up from 201 on Monday.

The DGHD reported there have been 1,841 total cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County since the pandemic began. Of those, 1,576 are confirmed cases, while 265 are probable cases. There have been 1,590 people who have recovered, and 15 deaths attributed to the infectious disease.

Since reporting began in March, 3,968 people have completed isolation or quarantine, and 505 people are currently in quarantine. Six people are currently hospitalized, and 51 total people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.

On Friday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard listed 2,069 total cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County. There have been 96 hospitalizations, and 20 deaths in the county. The DGHD states the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

The ODH reported Friday that 134,001 people have been infected in the state. More than 14,500 people have been hospitalized, and 4,282 people have died. There are more 113,000 people in the state who are presumed to have recovered.

The Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center shows there are more than 30.2 million cases worldwide as of Friday afternoon. Globally, there have been 947,919 people who have died from the pandemic. The United States now has more than 6.6 million cases.. There have been 198,055 people who have died in the U.S. due to COVID-19.

For more information on the novel coronavirus, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/09/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-1-1-4.jpg

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.