SourcePoint to reopen some fitness programs

The Ohio Department of Aging shared guidelines for reopening senior centers on Friday, Sept. 11, with a second webinar held Friday. Based on the mandatory requirements to reopen senior centers in Ohio, SourcePoint will not reopen its full enrichment center on the Sept. 21 date announced by Gov. Mike DeWine.

Instead, SourcePoint is proceeding to the next step of its phased plan: Beginning Monday, Sept. 21, SourcePoint’s fitness room will open and small-group fitness classes will restart, with limited availability and class sizes.

SourcePoint’s priority is to protect the health and safety of its participants, volunteers, and staff, and minimize the spread of COVID-19 in our community. The restart of select fitness programs follows Responsible RestartOhio gym and pool protocols set by the Ohio Department of Health. The organization also consulted with the Delaware General Health District in order to ensure it is meeting best practices for fitness centers and pools.

Current requirements for reopening other senior center programs set by the Ohio Department of Aging in collaboration with the Ohio Department of Health include baseline testing of all staff, including volunteers, with repeat testing to occur every other week, as well as phone screenings of all participants prior to entering the facility.

Based on the restrictions put in place by the State of Ohio, SourcePoint’s enrichment center will remain closed to all other programs through Monday, Nov. 2. SourcePoint will continue to advocate for improved guidelines from the state and work with the local health district to ensure a safe reopening.

Current members received a detailed list of health and safety protocols via email on Sept. 13, and they will soon receive the same information via mail. The most up-to-date information can be found at MySourcePoint.org/restart.

SourcePoint is Delaware County’s most comprehensive aging services provider. The nonprofit organization provides in-home care services, including Meals on Wheels, emergency response systems, personal care, and more, as well as community programs that promote health and wellness after 55.

SourcePoint is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides professional expertise, services, and programs for Delaware County adults who want to thrive after 55. Services and programs are supported in part by the local senior services levy, corporate and private donations, sponsorships, grants, and by the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging. SourcePoint is a United Way agency.

