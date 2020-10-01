Tyler Run Elementary named Blue Ribbon School

Tyler Run Elementary has been included in the United States Department of Education’s 2020 list of National Blue Ribbon Schools. The school is one of 367 schools across the nation to be recognized, and one of just 16 schools in Ohio to receive the award.

The honor marks the second consecutive year a school in the Olentangy Local School District (OLSD) has received the award as Freedom Trail Elementary was named a National Blue Ribbon School in 2019. Overall, the district has had five schools receive the honor, with Scioto Ridge Elementary, Olentangy High School, and Olentangy Liberty High School also having been awarded the Blue Ribbon in past years.

“I am pleased to celebrate with you as your school is named a National Blue Ribbon School,” said United States Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in a video message to the honorees. “We recognize and honor your important work, preparing all students for successful careers and meaningful lives. Congratulations on your students’ accomplishments, and for your commitment to their futures.”

Started in 1982, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program is now in its 38th year and has awarded nearly 10,000 blue ribbons to more than 9,000 schools. The program was started by Terrel H. Bell, the second-ever secretary of education in the United States, with the goal of bringing attention to the best schools in the country, as well as sharing best practices within schools.

In order to be eligible for nomination, a school must meet several criteria based on the performance of its students on state assessments in reading and mathematics, or a composite of performance on these assessments with other measures of student performance, such as student growth on state assessments, performance on state assessments in other subjects, graduation rates, or other indicators in the state’s accountability system.

“We are excited for the Tyler Run community and proud of the students and staff for receiving this high honor,” said Krista Davis, the chief communications officer for OLSD. “Principal Jennifer Mazza has created a strong, positive, and welcoming culture at Tyler Run Elementary since opening in 2001, and this recognition is well deserved.”

Tyler Run Elementary will be recognized during the 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony to be held virtually Nov. 12-13.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/10/web1_Olentangy.jpg

By Dillon Davis cdavis@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.