District receives large mask donation

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education discussed a variety of topics Monday, including FEMA donating masks to the district.

The meeting was held in person in the board meeting room at Willis Education Center and live-streamed on the district’s Facebook page.

Superintendent Heidi Kegley began the meeting by sharing a letter from the Delaware City Teachers Association, one of the unions in the district.

“The school year is going well,” wrote PJ Terry and Kim Becker, co-presidents of DCTA. “We’ve had some hiccups happening from time to time. The DCTA continues to work with the administration to makes things run smoothly. Teachers continue to make great strides with students because of the low class sizes. Teachers are staying diligent with safety protocols.”

Terry and Becker also reported the district’s online academy has had “rough patches,” but both administrators and teachers are doing everything they can to best serve the students in the district.

Kegley also updated the board on the ongoing construction projects to add new classrooms and other spaces to Dempsey Middle School, Carlisle Elementary School and Schultz Elementary. She said the three projects are on schedule and “going well.”

Kegley added the district will be meeting with the City of Delaware soon to discuss future construction projects at Smith Elementary, Conger Elementary and Woodward Elementary.

She also reported the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) donated over 10,000 cloth and M95 masks to the district. Kegley said the masks will be provided to students or teachers who are in need.

During the comments section of the meeting, board member Ted Backus mentioned his appreciation of Delaware Area Career Center Superintendent Mary Beth Freeman, who announced last month she is retiring.

“She’s created a lot of change,” Backus, one of the board members who hired her, said. “I’ll miss her.”

Backus said the DACC board will begin it’s search for a new superintendent next month.

Kegley echoed Backus’ praise and said Freeman has done “an incredible job” at the DACC.

Additionally, the board approved several staffing changes, including the employment of Kirstin Eisele, a School Aged Child Care (SACC) assistant site manager at Carlisle; Hannah Harrell, an educational assistant at Schultz; Lisa Hill, an administrative assistant at Willis; Elizabeth Palmer, a SACC program assistant at Carlisle; and Robert Turner, a custodian at Hayes. Also, Marsha Plymale was moved from a substitute custodian to a full-time custodian at Hayes High School.

The next board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 19.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

