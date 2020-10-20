Program highlights industrialization in US

SUNBURY — Industrialization in America from 1890-1914 is the topic of Jack Brown’s latest program for the Big Walnut Area Historical Society (BWAHS).

Due to the meeting room being too small for gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, Brown’s program is available on YouTube.

During his online program, Brown looks at some of the changes in the American factories during the 24-year period often called the Second Industrial Revolution.

Electricity, telephones, and automobiles are only a few of the new inventions which completely changed the way people worked, lived and communicated. All were setting the stage for the technology we take for granted today.

Brown added a new twist to this program by giving BWAHS members the opportunity to have input into the program.

Brown has taken his love of science from his workshop to classrooms so students can actually see how things work and even invent things to improve tomorrow’s communities.

From a career in community analysis and statistics to a retirement hobby of furthering education of adults and youngsters, Brown brings a unique hands-on look at this subject. This program is bound to make viewers think.

To access the link to the program, visit the BWAHS website at http://BigWalnutHistory.org.

Myers Inn Museum is open on Saturdays by timed appointments only. There is a maximum of six family members allowed at a time.

To make an appointment, call at least 24 hours ahead to 740-965-3582. Mask are required, and social distancing is enforced.

The museum is located on South Columbus Street facing the southwest corner of Sunbury Village Square.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/10/web1_BWAHS.jpg

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Information for this story was provided by the Big Walnut Area Historical Society.

Information for this story was provided by the Big Walnut Area Historical Society.