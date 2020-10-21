Kroger expansion completed in Sunbury

SUNBURY — It took nearly a year, but the expansion of the Kroger at 131 state Route 3 is complete.

“We are so excited to share all of our new store updates with the Sunbury community,” said Paul Ash, Sunbury Kroger store leader, in a statement. “We truly appreciate the community’s patience and support during our renovation, and we hope that everyone will continue to enjoy these new updates for years to come.”

The grand reopening was held Sept. 30 and featured updates to bakery, deli, and produce departments, as well as new Starbucks and Murray’s Cheese kiosks. Checkout lanes were updated, and the pharmacy was moved.

There was 15,000 square feet added to the store, for a total of 89,415 square feet. The expansion began last November and cost $8.3 million. The Sunbury Kroger employs 230 people.

As part of the reopening, the store donated $5,000 to the local nonprofit Big Walnut Friends Who Share. Representatives from the Cincinnati-based Kroger Co. also gave store tours and job interviews.

At the same shopping center, a NovaCare Rehabilitation physical therapy office is going in across from the Big Walnut Grill. In addition, the Sherwin Williams Paint store next to the Taco Bell will have its grand opening and ribbon cutting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, the Sunbury/Big Walnut Area Chamber of Commerce announced. The chamber will have another ribbon cutting that same day at noon for another new member, PowerFuel Nutrition, 743 W. Cherry St.

Sunbury’s Parks and Recreation Committee is formulating plans to develop a park encompassing the village’s up-ground reservoirs. This would be the first project undertaken from the Parks Master Plan. Potential ideas for the park would include a fishing pier, improved access, parking, signage, steps, trails and walking paths. Mayor Tommy Hatfield said the village’s Street Department service facility is also at the site on Otis Street.

The committee and Sunbury Village Council have also approved the donation of tree in a resident’s memory on the west side of the Sunbury Memorial Park cemetery, between Prairie Run and the road. The cemetery wall has also been cleaned.

The village also celebrated the retirement of Bob Comstock, who worked at the Sunbury Wastewater Treatment Plant. Comstock was honored for his 26 years of service to Sunbury.

Lastly, the Sunbury Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 in town hall, 51 E. Cherry St.

