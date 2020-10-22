Former city prosecutor named new attorney

Delaware City Manager Tom Homan announced Wednesday that Delaware City Prosecutor Natalia Harris will serve as the next Delaware city attorney, effective immediately.

Harris, the interim city attorney since September, permanently moves over to Delaware City Hall from the Delaware Municipal Court, where she had served as lead prosecutor since July 2019.

Harris brings to city hall more than 20 years of legal experience, including in the legal departments within three of Ohio’s top-10 cities. Prior to coming to Delaware, she led the City of Cincinnati’s Prosecution Division and worked in both the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office and the Columbus City Attorney’s Office.

Harris graduated from Central State University and the University of Dayton School of Law.

“I have gotten to know Natalia personally and professionally in her time as prosecutor and interim city attorney and have the utmost confidence in her legal abilities and her understanding of the workings of the city of Delaware,” Homan said. “I look forward to a strong working relationship that serves all the citizens of Delaware.”

The city attorney’s duties include representing the city in various legal matters; serving as legal advisor to Delaware City Council, the city manager and other city personnel; and reviewing and preparing legal responses, briefs, ordinances, resolutions, policies and other documents.

“The opportunity to serve as interim city attorney reinforced my belief that this was a team I would enjoy being a part of, and that I can benefit the community as Delaware expands and evolves,” Harris said.

Harris replaces Darren Shulman, who took a new position with Upper Arlington in September. She begins her duties with an annual salary of $124,779.53.

Submitted story

Submitted by the City of Delaware.

