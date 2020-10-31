Storm sewer work to begin on Woodrow Ave.

The City of Delaware will undertake a storm sewer project along Woodrow Avenue from Birch Bend to Magnolia Drive.

Work by the Delaware Public Utilities Department will begin on Nov. 2 and continue through Dec. 18, weather permitting. The $111,200 project is being funded by city’s Storm Sewer Capital Improvement fund.

The project will install new infrastructure to improve drainage in this area. The project will include 17 structures and 1,769 linear feet of pipe ranging in diameter from 15 inches up to 36 inches. After the new storm sewer has been installed, restoration of the paved and yard area will take place.

While every attempt will be made to keep construction disturbance to a minimum, area residents may experience road closures, traffic delays, restricted street parking, and increased noise during regular business hours. Appropriate road closure signage and related traffic control devices will be in place.

Public questions may be directed to the Public Utilities Department by calling 740-203-1904.

Submitted by the City of Delaware

