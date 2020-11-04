2020 General Election Results

Registered voters in Delaware County: 151,756
Total ballots in Delaware County: 125,067
County Commissioner
Jacob H. Fathbruckner (D): 46,112
Gary Merrell (R): 72,251
County Commissioner
Jeff Benton (R): 68,752
Pamela Y. Foster (D): 49,362
State Representative 67th District
Kris Jordan (R): 44,234
Rachael Morocco (D): 35,396
State Representative 68th District
Rick Carfagna (R): 47,656
Steven F. Mount (D): 22,596
Representative to Congress – District 12
Troy Balderson (R): 234,157
Alaina Shearer (D): 175,446
John S. Stewart (L): 12,266
Delaware CSD – Tax Levy – Substitute – Necessary Requirements – 11.73 mills
For the Tax Levy: 11,532
Against the Tax Levy: 7,902
911 District – Tax Levy – Renewal – 911 Operating Costs – .68 mill/5 yrs
For the Tax Levy: 61,889
Against the Tax Levy: 43,022
Genoa Township – Tax Levy – Renewal and Decrease – Police – 4.2 mills/5 yrs
For the Tax Levy: 11,194
Against the Tax Levy: 4,959
Genoa Township – Tax Levy – Renewal and Decrease – Fire – 5.3 mills/5 yrs
For the Tax Levy: 11,976
Against the Tax Levy: 4,098
Genoa Township – Tax Levy – Additional – Park – .6 mill/3 yrs –
For the Tax Levy: 9,898
Against the Tax Levy: 6,322
Harlem Township – Tax Levy – Replacement – Fire – 3.5 mills/4 yrs –
For the Tax Levy: 1,798
Against the Tax Levy: 903
Oxford Township – Tax Levy – Replacement – Current Expenses – .6 mill/5 yrs
For the Tax Levy: 367
Against the Tax Levy: 176
Village of Shawnee HIlls – Tax Levy – Additional – Police – 2.5 mills/3 yrs
For the Tax Levy: 278
Against the Tax Levy: 248
These unofficial results were provided by the Delaware County Board of Elections and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.