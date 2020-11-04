Posted on by

2020 General Election Results

,

photo

Registered voters in Delaware County: 151,756

Total ballots in Delaware County: 125,067

County Commissioner

Jacob H. Fathbruckner (D): 46,112

Gary Merrell (R): 72,251

County Commissioner

Jeff Benton (R): 68,752

Pamela Y. Foster (D): 49,362

State Representative 67th District

Kris Jordan (R): 44,234

Rachael Morocco (D): 35,396

State Representative 68th District

Rick Carfagna (R): 47,656

Steven F. Mount (D): 22,596

Representative to Congress – District 12

Troy Balderson (R): 234,157

Alaina Shearer (D): 175,446

John S. Stewart (L): 12,266

Delaware CSD – Tax Levy – Substitute – Necessary Requirements – 11.73 mills

For the Tax Levy: 11,532

Against the Tax Levy: 7,902

911 District – Tax Levy – Renewal – 911 Operating Costs – .68 mill/5 yrs

For the Tax Levy: 61,889

Against the Tax Levy: 43,022

Genoa Township – Tax Levy – Renewal and Decrease – Police – 4.2 mills/5 yrs

For the Tax Levy: 11,194

Against the Tax Levy: 4,959

Genoa Township – Tax Levy – Renewal and Decrease – Fire – 5.3 mills/5 yrs

For the Tax Levy: 11,976

Against the Tax Levy: 4,098

Genoa Township – Tax Levy – Additional – Park – .6 mill/3 yrs –

For the Tax Levy: 9,898

Against the Tax Levy: 6,322

Harlem Township – Tax Levy – Replacement – Fire – 3.5 mills/4 yrs –

For the Tax Levy: 1,798

Against the Tax Levy: 903

Oxford Township – Tax Levy – Replacement – Current Expenses – .6 mill/5 yrs

For the Tax Levy: 367

Against the Tax Levy: 176

Village of Shawnee HIlls – Tax Levy – Additional – Police – 2.5 mills/3 yrs

For the Tax Levy: 278

Against the Tax Levy: 248

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/11/web1_Gazette.jpg

These unofficial results were provided by the Delaware County Board of Elections and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

These unofficial results were provided by the Delaware County Board of Elections and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.