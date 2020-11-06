Active cases now top 400

The Delaware General Health District announced Friday there are now 410 active cases of COVID-19. In comparison, there were 355 active cases on Monday.

Active cases are defined as people currently infected with the novel coronavirus, a combination of confirmed cases (lab-tested positive results) and probable cases (exhibiting symptoms that include chills, cough, fever, muscle pain, the new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and sore throat).

The health district is reporting 3,043 total cases in Delaware County since the pandemic began, up from 2,871 on Monday. Total cases are the sum of 2,592 confirmed cases and 451 probable cases.

A total of 2,610 people in Delaware County have recovered from the infectious disease, meaning they were released from isolation. There have been 6,248 people who have completed quarantine, and 880 people who currently under quarantine. Five people are currently hospitalized from the infectious disease, and there have been 50 total hospitalizations in the county.

A 23rd death from the coronavirus in the county was announced Wednesday.

“We’re saddened to release that another death has been reported to us,” the DGHD posted on Facebook. “We send our heartfelt condolences to the family during this difficult time.”

The health district advises, “Stay safe in public … Wear your mask; keep your distance from others; wash your hands frequently.”

The Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard listed 3,483 total cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County on Friday afternoon, up more than two hundred from Monday. Of the state’s 88 counties, Delaware has the 12th-most cases. There have been 115 hospitalizations and 29 deaths in the county. The DGHD states the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin, and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the ODH said there are now 240,178 total cases of coronavirus in the state, up nearly 20,000 since Monday. The cases are broken down as 226,796 confirmed cases and 13,382 probable. There have been 5,494 total deaths due to COVID-19, 20,246 hospitalizations, and 3,991 ICU admissions. The cases occur more with females (53%), with ages ranging from 1 to 109. There have also been 180,758 presumed recoveries.

Franklin County has reported the most cases (36,812); Cuyahoga has the most hospitalizations (2,873) and deaths (700). Hamilton County also has more than 20,000 reported cases; and Harrison County has the fewest at 113.

Worldwide, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is nearly 49 million, up 3.2 million since Monday, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center. There have been 1.2 million deaths from the pandemic globally. The United States has the most confirmed cases (9.6 million) and deaths (235,199) from COVID-19.

For more information on the pandemic, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus, or www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019. On Twitter, see #DedicatedDistancing #InThisTogetherOhio. The DGHD’s 24/7 emergency line is 740-815-6518, and the ODH call center is 1-833-4ASK-ODH.

By Gary Budzak

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

