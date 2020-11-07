Village of Sunbury seeking council member

SUNBURY — The village is seeking to fill a vacancy for a new council person, effective Jan. 1, 2021.

The position did not appear on the November ballot.

“The open seat for council is actually for Len Weatherby’s seat,” said a village spokesperson in an email. “It was filled by Cindi Cooper by appointment of council, but her appointment was only for a one year. There is no write-in per the Delaware County Board of Elections. Per the charter, this seat will be filled by appointment next January.”

The village’s charter states a vacancy “shall be filled by a majority vote of the members of the council within 30 days after the vacancy occurs; provided, however, that council may, by a majority vote … extend this period by an additional 30 days. After the applicable 30-day or 60-day period, the power of the council to fill the vacancy shall lapse, and the mayor shall fill the vacancy by appointment.”

Sunbury has a seven-person council, which includes Mayor Tommy Hatfield. Council serves as the legislative authority of Sunbury. According to the Sunbury Charter, council may levy taxes, enforce regulations, authorize positions within the municipality, establish utility rates, conduct investigations and audits.

Council meets the first, third and (depending on the month) fifth Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. Special meetings may also be called as needed. Members of council also serve on committees, which they are assigned based on interest. The committees meet less frequently.

The new council member would serve from January until a successor is selected in the 2021 November election. That person would then serve a four-year term. They would be paid $1,900 per year, on a monthly basis.

“Per ORC 731.12 all interested candidates must have resided in the corporate limits of the village of Sunbury for a period of one year prior to their potential appointment and be an elector of the village,” states Sunbury’s website. “No member of the legislative authority shall hold any other public office, be interested in any contract with the village, or hold employment with the village, except that such member may be a notary public, a member of the state militia, or a volunteer fireman of the village, provided that such member shall not receive any compensation for his services as a volunteer fireman of the village in addition to his regular compensation as a member of the legislative authority. Any member who ceases to possess any of such qualifications or who removes from the village shall forfeit the member’s office.”

Resumes and a letter of interest may be sent to Village Administrator Allen Rothermel via email at arothermel@sunburyvillage.com. Individuals with questions about the council seat can call 740-965-2684, prompt 3. The deadline is noon Dec. 16. The village said the appointment would be made by Jan. 6.

