Ohio’s deer-gun hunting seasons set to begin

COLUMBUS ­­­­­– Ohio’s hunters are eagerly anticipating the chance to take to the woods and fields in November when gun seasons begin for white-tailed deer.

Youth hunters younger than 18 years old have their own weekend to hunt Ohio’s favorite big-game animal on Nov. 21-22. All hunters have the chance to hunt the traditional gun season from Monday, Nov. 30 to Sunday, Dec. 6, and again during the bonus weekend on Dec. 19-20.

“Ohio’s gun seasons add another level of excitement for our deer hunters,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “This is a time to celebrate the tradition that has provided so much enjoyment for so many throughout the years. Good luck in the field, wear hunter orange, and have a safe and enjoyable deer season!”

The Buckeye State’s deer-gun hunting seasons have spanned generations of Ohioans and are a time many friends and families gather to celebrate the moment. In 2019, Ohio hunters harvested 63,567 deer during the weeklong deer-gun season, as well as an additional 13,703 deer during the two-day bonus weekend. Young hunters harvested 6,249 deer during the two-day youth weekend.

Check the 2020-2021 Ohio Hunting Regulations handbook for county-specific bag limits, updates on permits, hunting on public lands, and precautions to take if you hunt out of state. Youth hunters are required to be accompanied by a nonhunting adult. Legal hunting equipment for all deer-gun seasons includes specific shotguns, muzzleloaders, handguns, straight-walled cartridge rifles, and archery equipment. More information is available at wildohio.gov.

Hunters have the option of contacting the Division of Wildlife’s toll-free hotline at 800-WILDLIFE (945-3543) with questions about hunting. In addition to normal business hours, special call center hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 4.

Help protect Ohio’s wildlife resources. Report any violations to the division’s Turn-In-a-Poacher (TIP) hotline by calling 800-POACHER (762-2437). All reports remain anonymous and tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

