Program focuses on infantryman equipment

SUNBURY — “Military Equipment Connections Between Wars” is the topic for the Big Walnut Area Historical Society’s December presentation in which Richard Doritty presents the evolution of the infantryman’s equipment from World War I to the present.

The program is available on YouTube via a link on the BWAHS website at http://BigWalnutHistory.org.

Doritty was born in Erie, Pennsylvania in 1941. He graduated from Erie Technical High School in 1959 and entered the U.S. Air Force in 1960, where he served with the 60th Fighter Interceptor Squadron as an electrician until January 1964. He came to Columbus to work for Western Electric. He attended Ohio Technical Institute, where he earned an associate degree in electronic technology. In 1967, Dick married Sharon and moved to Sunbury.

He has served time with the Sunbury Police Department and BST&G Fire District. He is active in Sparrow Masonic Lodge and American Legion Post #457. He supports and is actively involved with many activities for military veterans.

To show the evolution of the equipment, Doritty provides an exhibit of uniforms, eating equipment, personal equipment, combat gear, specialty items and combat weapons. Photography for the program is done by his daughter, Carla Jennings.

Myers Inn Museum faces the southwest corner of Sunbury Village Square. It is closed except on Saturdays when tours are available by appointment. To schedule a tour, call 740-965-2582 at least 24 hours before touring. Leave a message with a phone number to allow for a callback to complete the scheduling process.

Information for this story was provided by the Big Walnut Area Historical Society.

