ODNR to build new marina

LEWIS CENTER — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will share plans for a multi-million-dollar project to improve the boating experience at Alum Creek State Park, located in Delaware County and near downtown Columbus. A virtual open house will be held today to discuss the upcoming renovation of Alum Creek State Park Marina.

“Construction on the marina at Alum Creek is long overdue,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “We are excited for the upgrades planned to elevate the park and boating experience for every visitor.”

The project includes retail and boat rental space, food service, public restrooms and shower facilities, and outdoor gathering spaces. The facility will replace the existing marina building and compliment the recently renovated docks and fuel system installed at the main marina. Those upgrades have been designed to better meet the needs of the boating community.

ODNR plans to begin construction in May of 2021 with a goal of finishing this project in May of 2022. The project cost is estimated at $3.8 million and will be funded in part by the Waterway Safety Fund, that reinvests money spent on boat registrations and fuel to improve, repair, upgrade, or install boating facilities like ramps, marinas, safety programs, and other boating related programs in Ohio.

One of ODNR’s busiest properties, Alum Creek State Park is a popular boating, fishing, swimming, and camping destination. The new marina building will join other recent improvements including: a Storybook Trail, rentable kayaks and new playground equipment at the beach, a new camp store/registration building, new camper cabins, the addition of 18 full hookup campsites, updated campground electric, dog park improvements, the addition of two new picnic shelters, and new restrooms at the New Galena and Howards Road Boat Ramps.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

Pictured is a rendering of what the new Alum Creek State Park Marina will look like once complete in 2022.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

