DCS kicks off second semester

Students at Delaware City Schools returned to remote learning Monday as the second semester of the 2020-2021 school year began.

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education voted in December to delay the return of in-person schooling to Jan. 11 and instead began the semester with remote learning on Monday. The board made this decision to give two weeks between the holidays and prevent spreading COVID-19 within the district.

Assistant Superintendent Craig Heath said Monday that staff took steps before winter break to make sure the start of the second semester of the school year was as smooth as possible.

“Our staff members were in communication with our students and families prior to winter break to ensure everyone was ready to begin the second semester,” Heath said. “For those families who have requested a change of placement for the second semester, students are able to log into their Canvas accounts and see the new courses and teachers in that system. Teachers are able to share their schedules, learning activities, and weekly communications with their new families in the remote learning environment.”

Heath added that “Canvas will also provide a smooth transition academically for our students” because it is the same system students have been using since the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

At the end of last semester, the district cancelled final exams to allow for more instruction time. As for moving forward, discussions like cancelling final exams will be made at a later date.

“We have not made any changes to this semester at this time,” Heath said. “But we will continue to assess programming, including school assessments and exams with our staff as we move through the semester. We are preparing for state level testing, which is still on schedule for this spring.”

Superintendent Heidi Kegley said winter sports have been taking place and clubs in the district will continue to meet virtually.

She added the district is thankful for the community’s willingness to adapt to the changing schedules.

“We are appreciative of the flexibility of our staff, students, and families as we continue to work together,” Kegley said.

The board of education said in December that it would like the district to return to the hybrid-learning model as soon as it is safely possible, and it would be actively monitoring the local COVID-19 case numbers.

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

