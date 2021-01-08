DPHD reporting 3 more deaths due to COVID-19

The Delaware Public Health District has announced three more deaths this week in Delaware County due to COVID-19. That brings the total deaths within the health district to 68.

There are 10,633 total cases as of Friday afternoon, up only 11 from Wednesday. The number of active cases dropped from a record 2,482 on Wednesday to 2,167. The DPHD said 45 people are currently hospitalized from the infectious disease, with 174 total hospitalizations.

In other COVID-19 numbers, the health district is reporting there are 15,616 people in Delaware County who have completed isolation/quarantine, those released from isolation (recovered) number 8,398, and a total of 2,779 people are currently in isolation/quarantine.

The district said it’s currently vaccinating individuals identified in Phase 1A by the Ohio Department of Health.

According to the ODH, Phase 1A consists of health care workers and personnel, who are routinely involved in the care of COVID-19 patients; people with intellectual disabilities and those with mental illness who live in group homes or centers and staff at those locations; residents and staff at nursing homes; residents and staff at assisted living facilities; patients and staff at state psychiatric hospitals; residents and staff at Ohio veterans homes; and EMS responders.

“We’re so grateful to all of you that have reached out seeking to help with our COVID-19 vaccination response! The best process for this is through our local MRC (Medical Reserve Corps)!” the DPHD posted. “To register, please visit https://www.ohioresponds.odh.ohio.gov/.”

The Ohio Department of Health now has a vaccine dashboard, which states 248,600 Ohioans have started on the vaccine (just over 2% percent of the state’s population), with 29,028 getting a shot in the last 24 hours.

The ODH’s coronavirus dashboard reported that Delaware County now has 12,663 cases of coronavirus. That’s up more than 600 cases since Monday. The state is also reporting 161 hospitalizations and 71 deaths. The DPHD states the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin, and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

The ODH said neighboring Franklin County has the most cases of coronavirus in the state at 90,416, up more than 3,000 since Monday. The most hospitalizations (4,893) and deaths (937) in Ohio are being reported in Cuyahoga County. However, all 88 counties in the state are reporting more than 500 cases and at least four deaths due to the coronavirus.

There are 762,603 cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, up more than 35,000 since Monday. There have been 40,787 hospitalizations (up more than 1,000 from Monday) and 9,544 deaths (up more than 400 since Monday). There are 621,185 Ohioans who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19, up more than 36,000 since Monday.

The global confirmed number of people who have contracted the infectious respiratory disease stands at more than 88.4 million, the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center posted Friday. That’s an increase of 3 million since Monday. Globally, more than 1.9 million people have died from the pandemic.

The United States now has 21.6 million cases, up almost a million since Monday, Johns Hopkins reports. There were 274,703 new cases on Thursday. As of Friday afternoon, 366,664 Americans have lost their lives due to COVID-19, and 4,085 died on Thursday.

For more information on the pandemic, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus, or www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019. The DGHD’s 24/7 emergency line is 740-815-6518, and the ODH call center is 1-833-4ASK-ODH.

