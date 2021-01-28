City seeks community input

As the newest version of the City of Delaware Comprehensive Plan nears completion, the community is once again being called upon to assist with pushing the document into its final stages. During Monday’s meeting of Delaware City Council, Planning and Community Development Director Dave Efland updated city staff on the progress of the plan while highlighting the “Community Choices” online activity that is underway to solicit involvement from Delaware residents.

Prior to discussing the rollout of the “Community Choices” initiative, Efland first thanked the work of the Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee, which consists of more than 30 community members. The committee, which has served as the driver of the plan’s construction, has been working on the plan for several years, and Efland referred to them as “the best steering committee I’ve ever worked with.”

Efland called the “Delaware Together” comprehensive plan “an expression of the values and aspirations of who and what we want to become as a community.” He added, “The plan will move the city into the next 15 years of its development, help focus activities in key identified locations within our existing utility battery, and align fiscal resources with the plan. It’s been informed by our tremendous steering committee, over 1,300 and, I think, somewhere near 2,000 ideas and comments generated during the initial engagement activities, as well as department director reviews and other input.”

Each one of those comments received from community members has been woven into the plan, according to Efland.

With the plan in its last phase, Efland said the city is now asking for everyone’s help in reviewing the draft, specifically regarding the nearly 60 objectivities and more than 230 actions that make up the plan. In a press release announcing the initiative, Efland said anyone living in Delaware is eligible and qualified to contribute to the final phase.

“You are an expert if you live or work in Delaware,” he said. “Who knows the community better than someone who lives or works here?”

Because of the ongoing pandemic, the community review process will be done solely online, and the plan can be accessed by visiting www.delawaretogether.net/community-choices. Residents can download the entire plan, filled with more than 200 pages, or narrow it down to the objectives and actions highlighted in the document.

The link will be live through Friday, Feb. 12, as staff incorporates feedback into the plan. From there, the plan will receive a final review before being sent to council for adoption. The community will also have the opportunity to weigh in on the plan during the adoption process by the city.

